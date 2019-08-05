Amy Weirich

A 20-year-plus veteran of the D.A.’s office, Weirich was appointed Shelby County District Attorney General in 2011 by then Governor Bill Haslam and has maintained her position ever since despite being the subject of numerous controversies, including official rebukes from the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals and the state Board of Professional Responsibility. Formerly the chief prosecutor of the Gang and Narcotics Prosecution Unit and division leader for the Special Prosecution Unit, Weirich is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin and University of Memphis law school, and a recipient of the Bobby Dunavant Public Servant Award and Frances Loring Award. A Republican, she handily won re-election in 2012 against Democratic opponent Carol Chumney and won re-election in 2014 to a full eight-year term in the face of wildly personal attacks from the Democratic nominee, former TV judge Joe Brown.