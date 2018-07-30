Alisa R. Haushalter

Alisa Haushalter

It’s astonishing to realize the vast array of responsibilities on the shoulders of the director of the Shelby County Health Department. Haushalter runs a department of more than 500 employees who handle public health services involving environmental, laboratory, infectious disease, immunization, child health, health promotion, and public health emergency response. And that’s just for starters. She took the position in 2016 and is an alumna and faculty member of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Nursing. She serves on local boards including the United Way of the Mid-South, Community Foundation, and ACE Awareness Task Force. She won the 2017 Tennessee Nurses Association Nursing Excellence Award in Administration, the 2017 John W. Runyan Jr. Community Nursing Leader Award, and several others. She’s also a member of the 2018 Executive Class of Leadership Memphis.