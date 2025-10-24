Unwrap the Magic of the Holidays in Ridgeland, Mississippi

The holiday season is a time of joy, togetherness, and celebration, and there is no better place to experience it all than in Ridgeland, Mississippi. This year, Ridgeland invites you to embrace the magic of the season with “Wrap It in Ridgeland,” a festive campaign running from November 1 through December 31 that combines shopping, dining, staying, and celebrating into one holiday adventure. Whether you are visiting for a weekend getaway, traveling with family, or planning a festive escape with friends, Wrap it in Ridgeland is here to make your holidays brighter and easier.

With hotel packages designed to free up more of your holiday budget, you can focus on the experiences that matter most: finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list, savoring delicious meals, and enjoying the cheerful events that fill the season with joy. Imagine checking into a cozy hotel, knowing you’ve unlocked special savings, then heading out to stroll the Ridgeland Retail Trail, where you’ll discover everything from big-name brands and stylish boutiques to local artisan shops offering handmade treasures. Ridgeland has built a reputation as one of Mississippi’s premier shopping destinations, making it the perfect place to wrap up all your holiday errands while also indulging in the fun of discovering something new. Wrap It in Ridgeland ensures that shopping becomes part of the experience, with opportunities to linger, browse, and savor the festive atmosphere that fills the city during the holidays.

The season also brings a calendar of events that capture the warmth and magic of community. Visitors can explore local holiday markets like the Handworks Holiday Market, an annual tradition showcasing handcrafted gifts and art from regional makers, or step into the Renaissance at Colony Park for their Home for the Holidays Open House, where elegant décor and seasonal inspiration fill every corner. The town’s Christmas Open House and beloved Tree Lighting and Parade transform Ridgeland into a sparkling wonderland where families gather, music fills the air, and traditions come alive in a way that makes everyone feel like part of the celebration. These moments, woven into the shopping and dining experience, create a rhythm of joy that keeps visitors coming back year after year.

Between shopping and holiday activities, visitors can take time to experience Ridgeland’s culinary scene, where restaurants and cafés offer the perfect spaces to unwind, warm up, and enjoy the flavors of the season. From cozy spots serving comforting soups and festive cocktails to upscale dining experiences perfect for celebrating a special occasion, the food and hospitality in Ridgeland add another layer of delight to every holiday itinerary.

What makes Wrap It in Ridgeland truly special is the way it combines convenience, value, and festive spirit into one destination. With hotels, restaurants, shops, and holiday events clustered close together, it is easy to park once and spend the entire day or weekend exploring, knowing that everything you need is within reach. The discounts offered through participating hotels create real value for travelers who want to make the most of their holiday getaway. At the same time, Ridgeland’s mix of nationally recognized retailers and independent local boutiques ensures that every visitor will find both the familiar and the unexpected, making gift-buying a joy rather than a challenge.

More than anything, Wrap It in Ridgeland invites visitors to embrace the spirit of the season not just by checking off a list, but by creating memories along the way, memories of strolling through twinkling lights, discovering thoughtful gifts, sipping something warm with loved ones, or watching children’s eyes light up at a parade or tree lighting. This is what makes Ridgeland feel like a holiday home-away-from-home: it is a place that celebrates togetherness, community, and joy in both big and small ways. If you are ready to make this holiday season one to remember, plan your visit between November 1 and December 31, book your stay at one of the many participating hotels, stop by the Visitors Center to claim your tote, and let the adventure unfold as you shop, dine, and celebrate your way through a city that knows how to wrap the season in warmth and cheer.

Head to exploreridgeland.com/wrapit to learn more, explore hotel options, and secure your spot in the festivities. This year, don’t just shop for the holidays, wrap your entire holiday experience in the joy, flavor, and sparkle of Ridgeland, Mississippi.