Tupelo, Mississippi, is your family getaway destination, promising laughter, shared experiences, and lasting memories. This charming Southern city seamlessly blends history, nature, delicious food, and excitement, ensuring every family member finds something enjoyable.

Finding the perfect home base for your family is easy with over 2,200 hotel rooms. Consider Hotel Tupelo, the city’s newest boutique property, conveniently located in Downtown Tupelo. Other comfortable and family-friendly accommodations include Spark by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, and Courtyard by Marriott, offering options from full-service to limited-service.

No visit to Tupelo is complete without exploring the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum. Tour his humble, two-room home, delve into his early life at the museum that chronicles his life, and experience the church that shaped his passion for gospel music. Don't miss the "Becoming" statue overlook for great views of Downtown Tupelo, and enjoy a peaceful stroll by Reflections lake. For another taste of Elvis, visit Johnnie’s Drive-In. Grab a family photo in the famous Elvis booth and order their renowned dough burger with a classic milkshake.

Beyond its musical heritage, Tupelo offers much more to discover. Explore 10,000 years of history along the Natchez Trace Parkway, a 444-mile scenic byway headquartered in Tupelo. As a family, head to the Natchez Trace Parkway Visitor Center at milepost 266 for interactive exhibits, an informative film, and access to hiking trails. You can also trek through the beautiful Blackland Prairie at the Chickasaw Village Site at milepost 261.8, the future home of the Chickasaw Heritage Center, or admire the scenic vistas from the Old Town Overlook at milepost 263.9.

Tupelo offers diverse dining options. Stop at Connie’s Chicken for their famous chicken biscuit with house-made gravy. Don’t miss their signature blueberry donut, the only donut on the menu. For a casual family meal, visit Loco Taco, known for tasty tacos, a lively atmosphere, and great margaritas. Its chill vibe is ideal for a satisfying bite after exploring the city. End your day at Crave for a late-night treat. Their chocolate chip skillet cookie topped with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with chocolate, is perfect for sharing.

Ready to get wild? Embark on a safari adventure at the Tupelo Buffalo Park and Zoo. Home to over 260 animals, visitors can feed the park’s residents on the unique drive-thru tour or walk through the zoo to discover fascinating creatures. For an unforgettable experience, increase your chances of up-close interaction by purchasing a $3 bucket of feed.

Explore Downtown Tupelo’s public art and unique shopping before heading home. Discover the larger-than-life guitars that line Main Street on the Elvis Guitar Trail and snap pictures with the many colorful murals. Shop at Reed’s, a charming 120-year-old department store, or browse the unique offerings at local boutiques like MLM, Spring, Mint, and L.A. Green.

Tupelo is positively the place for your next family getaway, offering a harmonious blend of history, nature, delicious food, and endless fun. Start planning today at tupelo.net and imagine what you can do here!

