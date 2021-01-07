Staying Safe

× Expand photograph courtesy dreamstime

So you want to get away for a little break before the vaccine gets to you. Understand that your trip is going to involve some risk, but there are ways to mitigate it. Here are a few tips to keep you and your family healthy on the road.

Stick to the basics. We’ve learned a lot about how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads in the year since it first emerged in Wuhan, China, but the basic advice on how to avoid infection hasn’t changed — with one major exception. The virus is spread by tiny droplets expelled from the mouth or nose when a person breathes, coughs, sneezes, talks, or sings. Wear a mask. Masks prevent the droplets from spreading very far. A reusable cloth mask offers the wearer some degree of protection, but if you’re traveling, it’s a good idea to get some N95 or KN95 masks, which filter out at least 95 percent of the respiratory droplets. It’s also possible (although less likely) for you to catch the virus by touching a surface where the droplets have landed and then touch your mouth, nose, or eyes. That’s why you should wash your hands frequently. Soap and water work best in deactivating viral particles, but alcohol-based hand sanitizers are fine for most situations.

Most of the droplets fall out of the air quickly, so you should practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from people outside your household. However, it has recently been confirmed that the virus can be transmitted by smaller particles which can hang in the air for hours. “Aerosol transmission” is unpredictable, but again, there are ways — first and foremost wearing an N95 or KN95 mask — to mitigate risk. Inhaling a few viral particles probably won’t get you sick, but in poorly ventilated indoor spaces with lots of people, a cloud of droplets develop which can deliver a dangerous viral load. Therefore, avoid crowded indoor spaces.

While you’re on the road, pack a lunch to avoid exposure at roadside cafes. If you stop for fast food, use the drive-through. Plan your pit stops. Before you leave, check the places along your route, and avoid those with high rates of COVID- 19. Public bathrooms can be dangerous, so if you stop at one that doesn’t look clean, move along. In any case, do your business, wash your hands, and leave as quickly as possible. Use hand sanitizers when you return to your car.

Once you arrive at your destination, control your environment. If you’re staying at a hotel, check their viral protocols and cleanliness beforehand. Don’t dally in the lobby. If you’re traveling with family, you might find a rental cottage or condo with its own kitchen where you can maintain your household pod. With constant breeze and sunshine to clear the air, beaches are great as long as they are not crowded — just skip the smoky beachside bar afterwards. And if you’re going to a restaurant, by all means, eat outdoors and try to keep your distance from other diners.