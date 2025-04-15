Mississippi Day Tripping

× Expand photograph by chad robertson / adobe stock The Elvis statue in Tupelo commemorates one of The King’s first public performances.

With no more ice storms in the forecast, and summer vacation still out of reach, a weekend day trip might be just the ticket to clear your head but not your wallet. When we’re looking for a change of scenery, we often find ourselves steering toward the smaller gems of Mississippi: Greenville, Tupelo, Corinth, and even (wonderfully named) Yazoo City.

Tupelo

Tupelo’s most famous son is, of course, Elvis Aaron Presley, and many places in this North Mississippi town are dedicated to his memory.

The Elvis Presley Birthplace Museum in Tupelo is a shrine to the King of Rock-and-Roll. The two-room house was built in 1934 by Vernon Presley, with $180 he borrowed from his employer. The next year, Gladys Presley gave birth to Elvis and his stillborn twin, Jesse, in the house. They lived in the modest lodgings while Elvis learned to sing and play three chords on his guitar, just enough to sing “Old Shep” for a local radio talent show when he was ten years old. The Pentecostal church where the Presley family worshiped has been moved to the site.

In downtown Tupelo, a statue of Elvis stands in approximately the same place as he performed at a homecoming concert in 1957, where a famous photograph was taken of the singer reaching out to his fans.

Tupelo has a surprisingly varied restaurant scene, with dozens of small eateries dotting the town. The Bulldog Burger Company has the best beef in town, with a huge selection of craft beers, both local and national.

× Expand photograph by spiritofamerica / adobe stock Winterville Mounds

Greenville

This historic city by the banks of the Big Muddy is rich in history. If pre-history is your thing, you can visit the Winterville Mounds, a Mississippian-era Native American site that was a thriving city almost a thousand years ago.

For more recent history, nearby Leland’s most famous son is Jim Henson. The Muppet creator left behind a legacy of joy, and it all began in rural Mississippi. “The Birthplace of the Frog: An Exhibit of Jim Henson’s Delta Boyhood” is a collection of unique Muppet memorabilia and artifacts. The site of the museum on Deer Creek is near where Henson played as a child, dreaming up a special frog friend.

Tamales are hot in Greenville. If you can’t wait for the Hot Tamale Festival in October, grab a wrap at Hot Tamale Heaven. For a more varied menu, Doe’s Eat Place in downtown Greenville has tamales and so much more. If it’s getting late in the day and you don’t want to drive back to Memphis, Hotel 27 on Walnut Street, operated by Main Street Greenville, is a charming boutique hotel where you can take a load off for the evening.

× Expand photograph by calvin l. leake / dreamstime The site of the Contraband Camp

Corinth

One hundred and sixty-three years ago this month, the unremarkable town of Pittsburg Landing, Tennessee, became the focus of history. Two Union divisions under General Ulysses S. Grant were camping by the Tennessee River when they were surprised by the Confederate Army of Mississippi on April 6, 1862. It would become the deadliest day in American history, with more soldiers dying and wounded than in all of the United States’ wars combined up to that point. The battle would later become known as Shiloh, after a nearby church whose name means “peace” in Hebrew. The Shiloh National Military Park is only a couple of hours’ drive from Memphis, and despite its dark history, it’s a beautiful place for a spring walk in the country.

General Grant’s destination was Corinth, Mississippi, which at that time was a bustling railroad hub. First, the Confederate armies mustered there, then the Union Army staged there for its assault on Vicksburg. That’s when the Corinth Contraband Camp sprang up. After the Emancipation Proclamation in September 1862, General Greenville Dodge set up a refugee camp for escaped slaves. The Corinth Contraband Camp was the first taste of freedom for many people after a lifetime of enslavement by the planter class. In 1863, the camp was relocated to Memphis, marking the beginning of our era as a majority Black city.

× Expand photograph by dawn rosenberg / yazoo county cvb Yazoo City is often home to special events, such as this colorful vintage car show.

Yazoo City

So, you’re looking to get wet, or put your boat in the water for a spin, but you’ve been to Reelfoot and Horseshoe and Pickwick. You can try another, lesser-known lake in the area, called by the locals in Yazoo, Mississippi, “The Best Kept Secret in the Delta.” The 18,000-acre, 15-mile-long Wolf Lake is eight miles north of Yazoo City. Two boat ramps provide access to some of the best crappie and bass fishing in the Delta. If you want to stay overnight, M.J.’s Cabins are located right on the water, which come with free rental kayaks to explore the shoreline.

Looking for something a bit less rustic? The Main Street Hotel in colorful downtown Yazoo City delivers. While you’re there, cool down with an exceptional sno-cone from Wicked Ice.