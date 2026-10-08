Ghostly Getaways

× Expand The Crescent Hotel in the 1880s.

As the leaves turn blood-red, then wither, and mists gather in the gloaming, you may find yourself pulled to places whose beauty is shrouded in a ghostly glow. We’ve got a couple of excellent, eerie suggestions for your autumnal weekend getaway, and both require a sense of adventure. First, journey into the notorious Bell Witch Cave, in Adams, Tennessee, which has spooked visitors since the 1800s. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. And if you are up for a more extended experience of regional hallows, consider a night at the Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, which houses a whole crowd of haunts. Whether or not you encounter any spirits along the way, you’re sure to enjoy journeying through some of the Mid-South’s most beautiful areas in the autumn. And you might just come home with a story to tell around the next campfire …

This famous hotel in Eureka Springs has intrigued — and terrified — guests for years.

By Michael Donahue

Just the name “Crescent Hotel” sounds scary to me: I picture a full moon peering down on a gray hotel with dark windows, long halls, and ghosts. So, of course, I had to get a room at the historic hotel, perched atop a mountain in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

I’d heard the Victorian-era structure — now officially known as the 1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa — was haunted. Having once been used as a girls’ school, and then a cancer hospital, the haunted tales are abundant, and have attracted the attention of programs like Ghost Hunters and Ghost Adventures. The hotel was even dubbed “America’s Most Haunted Hotel.”

Expand A guide takes visitors on a ghost tour of the old hotel.

Undeterred, I stayed in Room 218. I had a great dinner in the hotel’s Crystal Dining Room. Steak, with martinis.

When it was time for bed, I turned off the lights, closed my eyes, and went to sleep. Only to be awakened by what sounded like gravel being poured above the ceiling. I opened my eyes. Wide. Then I went back to sleep.

The next day I related what transpired during the night to the person at the checkout desk. I was told I had spent the night in “Michael’s Room.” (Great. My first name.) And that other Michael was an Irish stone mason who helped build the Crescent Hotel — but he fell through the ceiling and was killed.

Wonderful. Michael. Ceiling. Stone mason. Gravel is broken-up stone. Right?

Maybe that Irish stone mason was only trying to get to know me. Or maybe I was just hearing the ice melt in the ice bucket in my room? That was the best I could come up with, as far as a rational explanation. But I prefer the Irish stone mason ghost explanation.

And based on visitor experiences the hotel freely shares, I’m not the only one to have strange encounters:

Theodora: “A cancer patient is known to be seen fumbling for her keys outside Room 419 as well as tidying up for guests when they leave the room.”

Breckie: “A 4-year-old child of Richard and Mary Breckenridge Thompson died in the hotel due to complications from appendicitis. He has been seen throughout the hotel bouncing a ball.”

Dr. John Freemont Ellis: “The hotel’s in-house doctor circa the late nineteenth century is most often seen — or his cherry pipe tobacco is smelled — near his office, which is now room 212.”

Morris: “The famed hotel cat was known as the Hotel General Manager for 21 years, and later buried on the hotel property, where he is regularly seen and heard.”

And then there’s old Michael, the stone mason whose apparition apparently likes to sit on the bed in your room. Make sure you request a double — bed as well as cocktail.

Expand Brave enough to venture down these stairs at night?

Here’s my favorite piece of Crescent Hotel lore. It concerns an annex on the third floor: “Multiple guests have grown faint, with a few passing out briefly, at the same spot.” And, the proprietors go on to say, “Guests suddenly turn pale, falling against the wall and then sliding down in a faint.”

But don’t worry. “The loss of consciousness does not last very long and complete recovery is immediate.”

My sister, Kathy McLallen, visited the Crescent Hotel earlier this year. She didn’t check out unscathed.

It was the middle of the night (naturally). She was in a room on the fourth floor. “There was no one in any of the rooms in that hall,” she says.

Suddenly, she heard the floor creaking in front of her door, like someone shifting their weight back and forth. Then the creaking stopped. But whoever (or whatever) was doing the creaking didn’t walk down the hall. It just stopped — outside.

A few minutes later, my sister heard the same creaking next to her bed inside her room. “The shifting person was in the room,” she says, “and I felt like there was an eerie presence.”

Kathy turned on the light — and the creaking stopped. Was it Theodora? Or maybe it was Breckie.

My sister later found out a fire ravaged part of the fourth floor in 1967, so maybe that had something to do with all the sounds and spirits.

So, the moral of this ghost story? If you’re planning a trip to the Crescent Hotel, make sure to pack your crystals, prayer book, holy water, or ghost-repellant of choice.

To book a room or take a tour, visit crescent-hotel.com.

× Expand The original Bell family farmhouse.

Could this be the spookiest place in Tennessee?

By Chris McCoy

In 1817, strange things began to happen around the Red River outside Adams, Tennessee. John Bell, a successful farmer, and his family started seeing spectral animals — a doglike creature and a giant bird unlike any they were familiar with — stalking them.

Then, sounds like dogs fighting were heard inside the Bell cabin, even though no dogs were seen. Objects started to move on their own, and something unseen began attacking the children — pinching them, scratching them, and pulling their hair.

“It was a spirit that terrorized the Bell family in the early 1800s,” says Candy Hooten, director of operations and co-owner of the Bell Witch Cave. “It had two reasons for coming here: To stop the youngest daughter of John and Lucy Bell — her name was Elizabeth, everybody called her Betsy — from getting married to a neighbor boy named Joshua Gardner. Its other reason for coming was to kill John Bell himself.”

× Expand Tour guides tell the story of the Bell Witch — inside the cave itself where unexplained things have happened.

When a neighbor spent the night in the home, a voice spoke to him, claiming to be the spirit of a witch named Kate. Later, the spirit would give other names. “Whenever the spirit was asked what it was, it gave lots of identities of itself, so nobody even to this day knows who or what the Bell Witch really was. But there are a lot of opinions out there,” says Hooten.

For four years, the Bell Witch terrorized the family. People came from as far away as England to investigate. “According to the books on the Bell Witch, Andrew Jackson also came here and witnessed the spirit,” says Hooten.

Sometimes, the Bell Witch was helpful, such as an incident when young Betsy Bell and her friends got lost while exploring a cave on the Bell farm, and the spirit rescued them. Other times, it was malevolent; when John Bell died in 1921, the spirit claimed to have poisoned him.

Over the centuries, the story of the Bell Witch has spread far and wide, celebrated in song and literature. The Bell family farm and the cave where Betsy Bell was said to rescued by the rogue spirit are one of Tennessee’s oldest tourist attractions.

Expand The cave itself is a natural wonder.

Hooton has been working at the Bell Witch Cave since she was 13. “People have been doing tours here since the 1930s,” she says. “It’s been open to the public for close to 100 years.”

October is the perfect time to make the drive to Adams, which is just outside Clarksville, about three hours north of Memphis. Hooten says visitors should be prepared to walk. “I would definitely wear old shoes. The cave is still in its natural state. Since it’s on the National Register of Historic Places, it can’t be modified, so we can’t put paved walkways and handrails through it. It’s not that kind of cave!”

The leaves turn in mid-October, making the farm a beautiful destination for spooky season. Just keep an eye on the shadows.

The Bell Witch Cave offers Haunted Hayrides on Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7 p.m. to midnight. Visitors can also take tours on Fridays from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from noon to midnight, and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. More information: www.bellwitchcave.com

A guide takes visitors on a ghost tour of the old hotel.

The original Bell family farmhouse