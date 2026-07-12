Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

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Enjoy creative gatherings, jam sessions, papier-mâché magic, and more opportunities to flex your artistic muscle this week in Memphis. Swipe through arts events across Memphis on ARTSmemphis’ community calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

MUSE Creative Gathering - TRANSFORMATION: Persona Creation + Collage Workshop Jazz Jam Session - Hosted by the Alex Upton Quartet Hobby Kick-Start: Beyond the Papier-Mache Magic with Rafael Figueroa Feast & Film (Matilda) North Mississippi Allstars

A monthly creative gathering at BAR DKDC, inspired by the Nine Muses of Greek mythology, MUSE invites you to explore your artistic side, connecting with both your creativity and with others. Learn how to create your own persona with popstar Vixxen and drag performer Daiya Nysus. Choose your name and collage your persona’s vibe.

Bar DKDC / July 13, 6:30 – 8:30pm

Join Alex Upton, a Memphis-based saxophonist, composer, and educator with a deep passion for music, both old and new, in the Green Room. The nationally awarded soloist will host a jazz jam session for both veteran and rising musicians in the industry.

Crosstown Arts Green Room / July 14, 7:30pm – 10pm

Reserve your seat at the Dixon for a hands-on workshop with one of the world’s most versatile art mediums. Rafael Figueroa will guide you through the foundational techniques of papier mâché, from crafting the perfect paste to building complex, lightweight structures.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens / July 16, 6pm – 8 pm

Enjoy a magical Feast & Film experience featuring Matilda and delicious treats inspired by the movie! Your child will laugh, snack, and create unforgettable memories. Spaces are limited, so be sure to reserve your child’s seat.

SWP & Co. / July 17, 5pm – 9:30pm

The acclaimed North Mississippi Allstars return to Memphis. Touring their beloved album cycle into 2026 will mark 30 years since the North Mississippi Allstars was formed — and they couldn’t resist commemorating those anniversaries with a new record. Hear them live at GPAC.

Germantown Performing Arts Center / July 18, 8pm – 9:30pm