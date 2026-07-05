Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

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Interactive arts experiences for ALL ages await this week, from kids’ crafts and student art shows, to film screenings, album releases and folk shows. Swipe through arts events across Memphis on ARTSmemphis’ community calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

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The beauty of the Memphis Botanic Garden awaits, and young ones are invited to get their hands dirty with a mud-tastic craft in My Big Backyard. Use natural materials from the environment around us to make your own mud pie.

Memphis Botanic Garden / July 6, 10 am – 12 noon

Indie Memphis presents a summer screening of Blue Heron, a 2025 film centered on a family of six who settles into their new home on Vancouver Island. Escape the heat and prepare to be enamored with this riveting character-driven exploration.

Malco's Studio on the Square / July 8, 7 pm – 9 pm

This special art show fundraiser features select works by students of the University of Memphis who are preparing for an immersive study abroad program in Florence, Italy. The exhibition displays an array of mediums that represent the breadth of studio practice that the University of Memphis provides to its art students, as each student represents a different concentration within the Art and Design department.

The Medicine Factory / July 10, 6 pm – 8 pm

The Memphis-based band Twin Fiction, formerly Church Brothers, is releasing their long-awaited debut album at The Dame at Hotel Pontotoc in downtown Memphis with a special opener by Victoria Dowdy,

The Dame / July 10, 7 pm – 10:30 pm

Enjoy an intimate Green Room performance by Boston-based singer-songwriter Jessye DeSilva, who masterfully blends Americana roots with expansive, genre-defying songwriting. DeSilva’s latest album Glitter Up the Dark incorporates Eighties pop and Nineties alternative flourishes to the Americana and country-rock sounds of her 2022 debut Landscapes, which earned her a nomination for Americana Artist of the Year at the 2022 Boston Music Awards.

Crosstown Arts Green Room / July 11, 7:30 pm – 9 pm