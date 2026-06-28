Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand Cara Greenstein June 28 - July 4 - 1

Every form of art is on full display this week, offering intimate settings to listen and learn from uplifting creatives. Discover even more arts events across Memphis on ARTSmemphis’ community calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

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Crosstown Arts presents Grammy-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum for Kafé Kirk, an ongoing jazz series in Crosstown Theater featuring musical and spiritual collaborations with special guest artists. This concert will feature the legendary husband and wife duo, The Baylor Project.

Crosstown Theater / June 28, 6pm – 8pm

Join a free figure drawing session with a two-hour posed model. Artists of all levels can practice and increase their skills drawing the human form at Memphis' art museum. Sessions will be facilitated by a local artist, and drawing boards, pencils, and pens are complimentary.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art / June 28, 2pm – 4pm

This week marks your final chance to experience the soulful energy of Stax Museum of American Soul Music’s 926 Stax Music Academy Alumni Band. The Live In Studio A: Summer Series is free for Shelby County residents—just bring a valid ID and enjoy the music as part of Stax’s weekly community admission program.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music / June 30, 2 pm – 4pm

Memphis Listening Lab presents a special edition of its Listen Up series featuring gospel artist Otitoloju Ojuolape, known for her powerful and uplifting sound of contemporary gospel. During this free, intimate session, she will share her new EP in the Sound Room and discuss her creative process in a moderated discussion.

Memphis Listening Lab / July 1, 6pm – 7:30pm

St. George’s Art Gallery presents an exhibit by the Bartlett Art Association, a non-profit organization chartered in 1988 to encourage, educate, improve, exhibit, and support fine art. ​A portion of the proceeds from sales in The Gallery supports the work of Carpenter Art Garden.

St. George's Episcopal Church / On view through July 29