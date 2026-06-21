Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand Cara Greenstein June 21 - 27 - 1

This week’s arts scene celebrates the visual arts, culinary arts, performing arts, and the community of artists who fuel it. Swipe through arts events across Memphis on ARTSmemphis’ community calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

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Debbie Likley Pacheco's "Living in Layers" is the next exhibition in the Mallory/Wurtzburger Galleries at Dixon Gallery and Gardens. Pacheco, who studied design at the University of Memphis, was a commercial art director before becoming a full-time creative artist, where she carries a unique process of combining digital photography and image manipulation with painting and wax.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens / On view through September 27

Don’t miss the world premiere of an Abraham Lincoln wildly theatrical farce, where love, power, and politics collide in a world where nothing is simple — and everything is on the verge of unraveling! This production marks Emerald’s first time the company has produced a world premiere of this scale from an outside playwright.

TheatreWorks @ the Square / June 21 & 26-28

Artists are invited for another edition of Hattiloo’s weekly mixer, your chance to network, build community, and engage with like-minded creatives in one space. This week’s gathering will feature a Game Night theme.

Hattiloo Theatre / June 22, 5:30pm – 8:30pm

A special dining experience centered around the Brooks’ final exhibit, join “Creative Momentum: MCA in Its Contemporary Era.” The evening is a celebration of experimentation, collaboration, and creative risk-taking, honoring the artists who carried Memphis forward and the community MCA fostered across generations. The menu is crafted and presented by acclaimed chef and MCA graduate Karen Carrier.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art / June 24, 6pm – 8:30pm

Whet Thursday offers free admission to the Metal Museum, live entertainment by WYXR DJs Rhinestone and South Memphis Jeff, joined by Peabody Rooftop DJ A.D., hands-on activities, metalsmithing demos, and food and drinks on the Metal Museum’s beautiful riverside bluff grounds.

Metal Museum / June 25, 5pm – 8:00pm