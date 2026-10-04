Your Weekly Guide to the Arts in Memphis

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This week, enjoy comedic performances and cocktails inside the theatre or experience theatrical talent in venues and pop-up locations around town! From Shakespeare and opera to jazz and bilingual productions, find more information and even more arts events on ARTSmemphis’ calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

Love's Labor's Lost – 10th Annual Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series Laugh Box - Featuring Tracey Jay & Ricky Franklin Playhouse Pours Memphis Jazz Festival 2026 Theatre in the Park Opera Memphis 70th Anniversary Concert

Tennessee Shakespeare celebrates its 10th anniversary of the free Shout-Out Shakespeare series, where the pastoral comedy “Love’s Labor’s Lost” by William Shakespeare takes outdoor stages throughout West Tennessee.

Locations Vary / October 4, 8, 9, 10, Multiple showtimes

Hattiloo’s weekly comedy showcase features a range of comedy styles, from sharp observations and storytelling to edgy stand-up and everything in between. This week, Tracey Jay brings a charismatic, quick-witted show through the art of storytelling, diving into dating, motherhood, and everyday struggles. Ricky Franklin’s performances blend everyday life, family experiences, and genuine laughter, leaving his audiences entertained and inspired.

Hattiloo Theatre / October 7, 6:30pm – 9:30pm

Sip and support Playhouse on the Square at an interactive fundraiser featuring live theatre, games, and trivia paired with beverages — including wine, liquor, and mocktails — and great company.

Playhouse on the Square / October 8, 6pm – 8pm

The Downtown Memphis Commission is excited to announce the inaugural Memphis Jazz Festival, a free three-day festival bringing together local talent, national artists, and music lovers to celebrate Memphis’ music legacy while creating a new platform for the musicians and creatives shaping its future.

South Main Arts District / October 9–11, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group presents a free live performance of The Ant & Mr. Q in a park setting. The family-friendly story is based on a classic Aztec legend, inviting the audience on an adventure. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks to enjoy the show.

McFarland Park (4955 Cottonwood Road) / October 10, 11am – 1pm

A special evening of vocal excellence, Opera Memphis’ 70th Anniversary Concert will take the stage of the Overton Park Shell! This is a free, all-ages celebration will honor seven decades of opera in Memphis.

Overton Park Shell / October 10, 7pm – 9pm