Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

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This week, creative competition takes the stage and museum floor, fall festivals continue, and screenings and shows inspire. Discover arts events across our community on ARTSmemphis’ calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

United Festival - Cumbia en el Rio 5th Step series 2 Clue Everything Yes 3rd Annual Mahjong Madness

The free, family-friendly festival at Tom Lee Park will feature live Latin music and cultural performances, Latin American food, local vendors, community organizations, and activities for all ages — including a dance competition and children’s art contest!

Beale Street Landing / September 13, 3 pm – 8:30 pm

Join On Location: MEMPHIS for a special one-night-only 5th Step Series Screening for a full showcase of all four episodes in the 5th Step series, including the original 2024 release, 5th Step: Confession Heals The Soul, plus three sequel episodes.

Malco's Studio on the Square / September 14, 7 pm – 9 pm

A new comedy based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie Clue—and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game—takes the Orpheum stage! The ultimate “whodunit” performance will leave the theatre dying of laughter and keep the crowd guessing until the final twist.

Orpheum Theatre / September 15–20

A North Carolina based jazz-fusion group makes a stop in Memphis at Crosstown Arts on its tour, blending jazz, funk, gospel, progressive rock, and improvisation into a sound that is energetic, playful, and always evolving. Everything Yes is defined by one simple rule: say “yes.” Every idea, every experiment, every spark of inspiration.

Crosstown Arts Green Room / September 16, 7:30 pm – 9 pm

Hosted by the Brooks Museum League, this special gathering supports the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, bringing people together over a game that’s as social as it is strategic. Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere, complimentary mimosas and canapes, door prizes and grand prizes, all while supporting art, culture, and community programs in Memphis.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art / September 17, 11 am – 2 pm