Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

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This week, join an art workshop or class, listen to the final Stereo Session of the year, and laugh at live comedy in a tap room. Discover arts events in every format and neighborhood on ARTSmemphis’ calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

4-Part Mural Workshop Series with Brandon “Nosey” Marshall Caterpillar Club Fall 2026 — Sense of Adventure WYXR Stereo Sessions — KWICK + Pre-Event Cocktail Party Stage & Sketch (Ages 18+) A Really Bad Time: A Solo Show by Comedian Alex Kumin (Comedy Cellar, Comedy Central, NBC)

Join a four-part introductory mural workshop series taught by Memphis graffiti legend Brandon “Nosey” Marshall. Participants will design and paint their own 10’ x 10’ murals, to be installed on a wall in South Memphis.

Off the Walls Arts / September 6, 12 noon – 3 pm

Caterpillar Club is one of the few local preschool adventures that gets your little one discovering nature, hands-on, in the great outdoors. Caretakers may accompany their toddler or preschooler (ages 2-5) weekly as they share stories, play games, create crafts, and explore the natural world at the Memphis Botanic Garden.

Memphis Botanic Garden / September 8, 10 am – 11 am

Join the final Stereo Session of the year at Crosstown Concourse’s Memphis Listening Lab with the 1981 release “To The Point” by KWICK, who helped define a post-Stax sound that embraced disco’s momentum without abandoning Memphis’s muscular groove. “To The Point” was shaped by ambition, adaptation, and the enduring belief that Memphis funk still had places to go.

Memphis Listening Lab / September 9, 5 pm – 8 pm

Enjoy an adults-only evening at the Dixon of figure drawing with artist Shelda Edwards. The model will be dressed in performance costume and assume dynamic poses, embodying the dramatic and fantastical. Participants are encouraged to bring their preferred drawing surface and supplies.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens / September 10, 6 pm – 8 pm

With jokes, stories, and a suspicious amount of charm, New York-based comedian Alex Kumin turns life’s darkest material into something communal, cathartic, and hilarious. Listen live to her solo show inside Flyway Brewing in The Edge.

Flyway Brewing / September 10, 8 pm – 9:30 pm