Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

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This week marks 901 Day and a multitude of ways to creatively reflect in community. Discover arts experiences across Memphis on ARTSmemphis’ calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

901 Day on Beale Of Forests & Florals — Anwesha Biswas Art Exhibit The Mystic Crosstown Arts Film Series Presents — “Ernest Cole: Lost and Found” Arts Expresssion Classes

Our city’s annual holiday has been expanded into a full weekend. Produced by the City of Memphis, 901 Day on Beale transforms Downtown Memphis transforms into a complete celebration at W.C. Handy Park, New Daisy Theater, and more locations on and around Beale Street. Prepare for family fun, games, funky DJ sets, live music, and a special performance by a secret headliner.

Beale Street / August 30, 11 am – 6 pm

Now on view in the Memphis Botanic Garden’s Visitors Center, “Of Forests & Florals” explores artist Anwesha Biswas’ carefully designed compositions, based in oils and painted with the alla-prima technique using a limited palette.

Memphis Botanic Garden / On view September 1-30

The standing room-only monthly series in Crosstown Arts Green Room is a catalyst through music, story, silence and dialogue. Hosted by a panel of powerful Memphis voices including Kirk Whalum, in The Mystic, diversity is a prerequisite for all creativity.

Crosstown Arts Green Room / September 1, 6 pm – 7 pm

A one-time screening of this powerful documentary reexamines the life and work of South African photographer Ernest Cole, whose groundbreaking images exposed the brutal realities of apartheid to the world. Through recovered archives and intimate storytelling, the film restores the legacy of an artist whose vision remains urgent and vital today.

Crosstown Theater / September 3, 7 pm – 9 pm

Cazateatro hosts a children' s workshop series to explore their creativity through theatre, ballet, and modern dance in a fun, welcoming, and bilingual environment — designed to help students strengthen their communication skills in both English and Spanish while building confidence, creativity, and artistic expression.

Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre / September 5, 10 am – 12 noon