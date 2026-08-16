Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

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Preview a children’s film fest or take part in a children’s music and dance lesson, hit the screen or stage, and view ARTSmemphis’ newest gallery exhibit! Discover arts events across our community on ARTSmemphis’ calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

Like You Children's Film Fest Preview Party Rhythm & Roots — Free Music and Dance Lessons Crosstown Arts Film Series Presents — The Parallax View Mean Girls Recognizing the Power of Art presented by Pinnacle Bank

Join a free Preview Party and celebration for the whole family, complete with food, drinks, music, and activities to kick off festival season. Witness the reveal of Like You’s festival schedule and watch movie trailers together during the event’s second hour!

Stomping Grounds / August 16, 3 pm – 5 pm

Join Memphis Youth Arts Initiative’s free community music and dance program for ages 6–17. Held every Wednesday evening, the series provides hands-on instruction in music, dance, creativity, and performance while helping participants build confidence, discipline, and leadership skills while discovering their talents!

Memphis Youth Arts Initiative Center / August 19, 6 pm – 8:30 pm

Crosstown Arts’ Film Series presents a special screening of Alan J. Pakula’s paranoid political thriller, which remains as chilling and relevant as ever. Warren Beatty stars as a journalist uncovering a shadowy organization linked to political assassinations in one of the defining conspiracy films of the 1970s.

Crosstown Theater / August 20, 7 pm – 9 pm

Mean Girls: The Musical brings the hit Tina Fey comedy to the stage! Packed with laughs, heart, and unforgettable numbers, this show proves that high school isn’t so different from the wilds of Africa that main character Cady grew up in.

Playhouse on the Square / August 21 – September 13

Experience a special ARTSmemphis’ gallery opening and artist talk featuring the seven 2026 ARTSassist grantees: Carol Blumthal, Scott Carter, Kelly Cook, Nelson Gutierrez, Johana Moscoso, Kong Wee Pang, and C. Rose Smith. The only grant of its kind in Shelby County, ARTSassist supports individual artists across visual art, dance, music, and film mediums. ARTSmemphis grantee partner Music Export Memphis distributes a portion of the ARTSassist fund, made possible by ARTSmemphis contributors, to musicians through existing granting mechanisms.

ARTSmemphis / Opens August 22, 10 am – 12 noon