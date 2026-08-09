Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis August 9 - 15 - 1

Concerts, listening sessions, gallery openings, and speed creative welcome every age and interest this week around Memphis! Explore what’s happening in the arts across our community on ARTSmemphis’ calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

Like Really Creative MUSE — Speed Portrait Swap WYXR Stereo Sessions — Snowglobe Creative Aging Concert Series — The Music Man Gallery Opening Reception for Floral Infusion — New Works by Vera Feldman and Bobo Huettel

Back by popular demand, take part in a creative, laughter-inducing art game, led by artist and musician Justin Williams, where participants are prompted to sketch portraits of fellow attendees in record time. As the organizer states, “You do not have to be good at drawing. It’s actually better if you’re bad at drawing because that makes it even funnier.”

Bar DKDC / August 10, 6:30 pm – 8:30pm

Our Land Brains captures Snowglobe translating local acclaim into national recognition with melodic psych-pop rooted in ’60s tradition but firmly of the early-2000s indie underground. The album stands as a testament to Memphis’s enduring album-driven indie tradition.

Memphis Listening Lab / August 12, 6 – 8 pm

Kick off the 2026-2027 Creative Aging Concert Series with an evening preview of Theatre Memphis' production of The Music Man. Proceeds from the performance of this classic 1957 Broadway musical support Creative Aging, enriching older adults’ lives by bringing music and the arts to places seniors live and gather.

Theatre Memphis / August 12, 7 pm – 9:30 pm

Meet the artists at an opening reception for “Floral Infusion: New Works by Vera Feldman and Bobo Huettel,” whose works will be on exhibit in the Levy Gallery of the Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s Episcopal School.

Buckman Performing Arts Center / August 14, 5 pm – 7 pm