Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

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An indie screening, intimate jazz performance, outdoor classic rock concert, and kids’ jam are on deck this week. Swipe through arts events across Memphis on ARTSmemphis’ community calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

Studio Courses with Creative Aging — Fabric Collage with Cari Harris (ages 65+) Indie Memphis screening — JOHN LILLY & THE EARTH COINCIDENCE CONTROL OFFICE Live at the Garden — Deep Purple with Special Guest Kansas Sunny Side New Orleans Jazz Band My Big Backyard Jam Session

Studio Courses with Creative Aging: Fabric Collage with Cari Harris

A hands-on textile art course for seniors ages 65+ offers guided instruction and group discussion, teaching skills in stitching, design, and narrative art while fostering connection in a creative, supportive environment.

Dixon Gallery & Gardens / August 4, 1 pm – 3 pm

Indie Memphis screening: JOHN LILLY & THE EARTH COINCIDENCE CONTROL OFFICE

Indie Memphis’ Summer Screening Series at Malco Studio on the Square concludes with a fascinating documentary, exploring the life of a determined scientist and his experiments into the psychonautical unknown.

Malco's Studio on the Square / August 5, 7 pm – 9 pm

Live at the Garden: Deep Purple with Special Guest Kansas

Deep Purple and Kansas continue Memphis’ beloved Live at the Garden series with a night of classic rock at Radians Amphitheater, offering an unmatched outdoor concert setting with open lawn seating.

Radians Amphitheater / August 6, 8 pm 11 pm

Sunny Side New Orleans Jazz Band

The New Orleans-based jazz band Sunny Side is inspired by the timeless sounds of Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Nat King Cole, and other early jazz legends. Blending rich harmonies, a tight rhythm section, and an electrifying vocalist and dancer, Sunny Side delivers an authentic and energetic New Orleans-style jazz experience at Crosstown Arts.

Crosstown Arts Green Room / August 7, 7:30 pm – 10 pm

My Big Backyard Jam Session

Enjoy the official opening celebration of Fun Studio, Memphis Botanic Garden’s newest imaginative play space in My Big Backyard. Families will enjoy live local music from the Fun Studio Band featuring Graham Winchester, Jeff Hulett, The Church Brothers, and Frank McClallen in an evening of outdoor fun designed to spark creativity, movement, and play.

Memphis Botanic Garden / August 8, 6 pm – 8 pm