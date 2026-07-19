Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis July 19 - 25 - 1

This week, collage with rare ephemera, immerse yourself in live music, learn about 20th century Parisian culture, and laugh along to a spin on The Princess and the Pea. Swipe through arts events across Memphis on ARTSmemphis’ community calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

Munch and Learn — Listening to Music in the Parisian Café at the Turn of the Twentieth Century Like Really Creative Collage Coterie — A Collage Party Fundraiser Presents - LOW KEY LIVE at the Green Room + sounds by DIGITAL TECH Once Upon A Mattress - Youth Edition

In conjunction with the Dixon’s latest exhibit, lunch and learn with Jeffrey H. Jackson, Professor of History at Rhodes College, for “Listening to Music in the Parisian Café at the Turn of the Twentieth Century.” Jackson is the author of Paris Under Water: How the City of Light Survived the Great Flood of 1910 and Making Jazz French: Music and Modern Life in Interwar Paris, both of which have been received with high acclaim.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens / July 22, 12 noon – 1 pm

The Collage Coterie is back and bigger than ever with a disco goth theme. Collage with rare ephemera and watch live projection art by Micky Thordarson while listening to a DJ set by DJ Livin. Embroider your collage with Anna House while sipping on Ouri Matcha. Browse art from sponsors Allyn Makes and Rattlesnake Betty. Enjoy delectable three-course hors d’oeuvres from JEM Dining with a selection of wine and beer in an intimate setting.

The Ugly Art Co. / July 22, 6 pm – 8 pm

Join an immersive live experience in Crosstown Arts’ Green Room, guided by Atlanta-based independent artist A$H., whose sound blends alternative R&B, pop, and electronic influences into emotionally driven, cinematic music, The show brings the vinyl album’s aesthetic to life in real time, transforming music into atmosphere and performance into feeling.

Crosstown Arts Green Room / July 24, 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

The creative and comedic spin on The Princess & The Pea takes the Germantown stage with a talented youth ensemble, who bring to life a kingdom where no one can marry until Prince Dauntless does! Queen Aggravain has set a series of “impossible” tests for every suitor— that is, until the swamp-dwelling Princess Winnifred the Woebegone swims the moat and turns the castle upside down.

Germantown Community Theatre / July 24 - August 2