Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Playhouse on the Square brings this fun horror comedy rock musical to Memphis. The story follows a hapless flower shop worker, Seymour, who raises a man-eating plant while also trying to woo the love of this life. Written by Howard Ashman, directed by David Landis, and including music and lyrics by Alan Menken, this show will eat you up.
- November 12 - December 22
Arrow Creative's 2nd Annual Holiday Bazaar features over 80 local artists all in one location. Grab your friends and family and make a plan to sip and shop all of your favorite local Memphis artist-made goods. To get an exclusive preview, stop by their First Dibs Party on November 20 from 6:00-8:30 p.m.
- November 20 - December 23
Iris Orchestra: The Gen-Z Cellist
Head over to GPAC to watch Zlatomir Fung, the first American in four decades and the youngest musician ever to win First Prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition Cello Division. 21-year-old Fung, who is poised to become one of the preeminent cellists of our time, will join Iris Orchestra for a much-anticipated evening with Tchaikovsky’s sparkling Rococo Variations and closing with Mozart’s landmark Symphony No. 40 in G minor.
- November 20
Celebrate this holiday season with excitement, wonder, and an energy that you can only experience in a Juke Joint. A montage of dance, singing, music, and acting by some of Memphis’ most talented artists will fill you with cheer.
- November 26 - December 19
This holiday season, sit back and watch in awe as the dancers of the Buckman Dance Conservatory offer a fresh interpretation of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker. The whole family will delight in this timeless tale of Clara and her beloved Nutcracker. With two opportunities to watch, this production lasts just over one hour.
- December 3 - 4