Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, take a look at how things are created through an artistic point of view — from music to books to American citizenry. Discover even more creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Concert on the Garth with Memphis Wind Symphony

Bring a blanket or lawn chair, friends, and (properly restrained) pets for an evening of extraordinary music performed by the spectacular Memphis Wind Symphony. Outside food and drinks are welcome; burgers, hot dogs, chips, and drinks will be available for purchase from the St. George’s Episcopal Church Youth Group. This event is rain or shine.

St. George’s Episcopal Church | September 8, 6:00 - 7:30pm

WYXR Stereo Sessions #6: Sid Selvidge, “Portrait”

Take a deep dive into Sid Selvidge’s 1969 debut album, “Portrait.” This seminal work is a masterpiece that blends folk, country, and blues to create the unmistakable sound that established Selvidge as a legend who continues to influence musicians worldwide. Hosted by Pat Sansone of Wilco with special guest Steve Selvidge of Big Ass Truck and the Hold Steady.

Memphis Listening Lab | September 11, 6:00 - 8:00pm

Memphis Songwriters Series | Hosted by Mark Edgar Stuart

Discover your next favorite artist at the Memphis Songwriters Series. Songwriter Mark Edgar Stuart and his guests will give you a look behind the music through revealing personal stories and unveiling exciting new works. Featuring songwriters J.B. Horrell, Victoria Dowdy, and Raneem Imam, this evening showcases the best established and emerging talent in the Memphis music scene.

Halloran Centre | September 12, 7:00 - 9:00pm

ABZ2: Artists' Books, Prints and Zines

See the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 Dixon Gallery and Gardens exhibition curated by Corky Sinks. ABZ2 allows participants to deeply examine the print medium — a form that allows for the interaction and intersection of fine art, design, and the written word. All displayed works are from the curator’s personal collection. Please treat them with gentle respect, and return them to the shelves after reading.

Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery | On view through October 4

What the Constitution Means to Me

Don’t miss this Broadway sensation! Written and performed by Heidi Schreck, this timely — and deeply personal — work addresses such subjects as women’s rights, domestic abuse, and immigration. The issues are viewed through the lens of her adult life, as well as from the perspective of her 15-year-old self, when she competed in Constitutional debates as a way to win money for college. This engaging production allows the audience to examine the many complexities of being an American.

Circuit Playhouse | September 13 - October 6