Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, you can go back in time, explore unknown lands, or find exactly what you’re looking for right here at home. Discover creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Radio City Big Star 50th Anniversary

Relive history being made at the 50th anniversary concert commemorating the definitive album release from one of Memphis’ most legendary bands. Original Big Star member and international icon Jody Stephens will be joined by musical luminaries Mike Mills (R.E.M.), Jon Auer (The Posies), Chris Stamey (The dB’s), and Pat Sansone (Wilco) for a limited-engagement performance of the cult classic album Radio City in its entirety.

Crosstown Theater | October 1, 7:00 - 9:00pm

Bluff City Fest

Celebrate the vibrancy and rich diversity of the Memphis music scene at this exciting concert, featuring performances from Memphis’ next generation of talent. Upcoming musical stars will present selections from rock, rap, pop, blues, and other genres. You may just discover your new favorite musician! Free admission and parking.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | October 2, 7:30 - 8:30pm

De Aquí y de Allá: The Adventure

Embark upon an adventure with the Man of LaMancha, filled with music, dance, and fun! Join the intrepid Don Quixote and his trusty sidekick Sancho Panza as they explore Latin America and discover that all of us carry something with us on our trip “From Here and From There.” This bilingual performance is presented in partnership with Cazateatro.

Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education | October 4 & 5, 7:30 - 9:00pm

V&E Greenline Artwalk

Stroll through the 12th annual V&E Greenline Artwalk at Kirby Station, and come home with a locally made treasure. This free event showcases local artists and craftspeople and includes food trucks, beer, wine, cocktails, a silent auction, and loads of family-friendly fun! More than 50 artists working in various media will have their work for sale with event proceeds going towards the protection and enhancement of the Greenline trail.

Kirby Station | October 5, 11:00am - 5:00pm

Jazz Saturdays

The first Saturday of the month means jazz! Enjoy great times and great music at an event the whole family will enjoy. Hosted in partnership with Memphis Jazz Workshop, this series showcases a genre of music that is woven throughout the cultural history of the Mid-South and features some of Memphis’ most dynamic emerging jazz artists. Free with general admission.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | October 5, 12:00 - 2:00pm