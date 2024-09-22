Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis September 22-28 September 22-28 - 1

Learn new skills, sharpen old ones, or kick back and enjoy the rich bounty of local talent. Discover creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Creative Aging Concert Series: Julia Magness & Her Mane Men

Kick off this inaugural Kroc Center concert with Memphis favorite and Peabody Hotel star, Julia Cruz Magness. She’ll be joined by Her Mane Men for an exciting afternoon of blues, soul, jazz, and other favorites. Seating is general admission; to reserve an accessible seat, please contact Creative Aging directly.

Kroc Center | September 25, 1:30 - 2:30pm

Happy Hour at Rumba Room | A Dance Mixer for Creatives

Mix and mingle to a Latin beat, and celebrate art in all its forms with a dance party and interactive lessons. UrbanArt hosts a happy hour for creatives of all kinds - and dancers of all abilities - with bachata dance lessons led by experienced instructors. The first 30 registrants receive a complimentary drink ticket; appetizers will also be served.

Rumba Room | September 25, 6:00 - 8:00pm

Sounds of Memphis: Cremaine Booker presented by Iris Collective

Enjoy an intimate and inspiring evening of music from Cremaine Booker. Known as “That Cello Guy,” Booker seamlessly blends classical and contemporary sounds to captivate audiences with old standards, modern hits, and original compositions. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience an enchanting concert in an equally stunning atmosphere.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | September 26, 6:00 - 8:00pm

Imani Winds

Discover why NPR said “If it’s possible for a classically trained wind quintet to rock the house, Imani Winds blows the roof off.” This trailblazing Grammy-winning ensemble returns to Memphis for a highly anticipated night of original interpretations and masterful playing that has revolutionized their genre and captivated audiences for over 25 years.

University of Memphis, Harris Hall | September 26, 7:30 - 9:00pm

Life Drawing Workshop

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro, spend time with fellow artists for an afternoon of instruction, inspiration, and creativity at this bring-your-own-materials workshop. For two hours and $10, learn a new skill and make new friends! The class is geared to include techniques for pencil, charcoal, watercolor, and more.

Off the Walls Arts | September 28, 3:00 - 5:00pm