Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Welcome autumn with live musical performances, creative celebrations, art exhibitions — or maybe events that incorporate them all. Discover creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

SEPTEMBER Art Exhibit

Enjoy works from local artists and take home a painting in support of a great cause! Anca Marr, Martha Cook, Pat Patterson, and Joy Routt will be exhibiting their vibrant still lifes, landscapes, and abstract pieces in the palette of this featured SEPTEMBER exhibition. A portion of all sales supports the work of Carpenter Art Garden, a nonprofit organization dedicated to making arts accessible for the underserved residents of Binghampton.

St. George’s Episcopal Church Art Gallery | On view through September 29

University of Memphis Choral Sampler

The arrival of fall means it’s time for the University of Memphis’ Choral Sampler showcase! This once-a-year concert brings together all four of the U of M choral ensembles to create an evening of ethereal harmonies, enchanting melodies, and a diverse mix of music. Whether traditional, classical, pop, or jazz, you’ll hear something you love from these talented vocalists.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | September 17, 7:00 - 8:30pm

MJ: The Musical

Relive the electric artistry and dynamic talent of 1992’s “Dangerous” world tour through this exuberant tribute to Michael Jackson. This Tony award-winning musical celebrates Jackson’s unique talent and unparalleled artistry and takes the audience behind the scenes for a look at the creative process that made him a legend. You’ll want to beat it to the box office for this thriller night!

Orpheum Theatre | September 17-22

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Commemorate the 25th anniversary of Bruce Hornsby’s masterpiece, “Spirit Trail,” with an enthralling performance by the artist himself, accompanied by his acclaimed band The Noisemakers. Hornsby’s 23 albums have sold over 11 million copies worldwide and have been hailed for their groundbreaking mix of folk, jazz, bluegrass, and rock. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience one of our country’s most inventive and adventurous musicians on the main stage.

Germantown Performing Arts Center | September 18, 7:30 - 9:00pm

Artrageous

Witness the creation of a masterpiece in real-time at this high-energy, multi-sensory art performance. This one-of-a-kind experience blends live painting with singing, dancing, music, comedy, and audience interaction to forge marvels that surpass the sum of their parts. Their communal approach to creativity makes for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, imagination, and delight.

Buckman Performing Arts Center | September 20, 7:00 - 8:30pm

Latin Fest

Cazateatro invites you to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Latin Fest 901 with family and friends, live Latin music, Latin food and drinks, vendors, and crafts. HHM recognizes the independence of five Latin American countries (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua) and honors the innumerable contributions made by the Hispanic community across the country. Free admission.

Overton Square | September 21, 12:00 - 6:00pm