Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

September 1-7

This week, get the first listen or look at original art and music, or enjoy some old favorites! Discover even more creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

River City Jazz and Music Fest

River City Jazz and Music Fest

Fresh Ideas Entertainment presents the 6th annual River City Jazz and Music Fest featuring renowned artists Najee, Avery Sunshine, Karyn White, and Pieces of a Dream. Close out summer with the best jazz and R7B concert of the year!

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts | September 1, 6:30 - 10:30pm

Creative Aging Concert Series - Elmo and the Shades

Creative Aging Concert Series: Elmo and the Shades

Join Elmo and the Shades for an afternoon of blues, soul, and rock ‘n roll favorites from the last 60 years. Featuring lead singer Elmo Lee Thomas, the band includes local legends and music veterans - see why Memphis Flyer wrote their “musical pedigree will blow your mind.” Seating is general admission; contact Creative Aging for accessible seating.

Theatre Memphis | September 4, 1:30 - 2:30pm

OUTLIERS First Thursday Gallery Opening

OUTLIERS First Thursday Gallery Opening

Join Arrow Creative in celebrating the opening of a new gallery featuring artists who reject constraints and categorization and instead embrace the outliers and shadows that provide new depth and perceptions. This transformative exhibition showcases unique perspectives and methods of pushing artistic boundaries. Sponsored by First Horizon.

Arrow Creative | September 5, 5:30 - 8:30pm

MEM at Americana Fest - Preview Party

MEM at AmericanaFest: Preview Party

Get the first look at the Music Export Memphis cohort before they hit the road for the International AmericanaFest in Nashville! This preview party features performances by Talibah Safiya, Alice Hasen + Josh Threlkeld, Alexis Jade, and Wylie Bigger. Attendance is free but upgrade for exclusive merch tickets. This preview performance is made possible by the Downtown Memphis Commission.

Memphis Made at The Ravine | September 5, 6:00 - 9:00pm

Opening Reception - Tad Lauritzen-Wright

Opening Reception | Tad Lauritzen-Wright

Celebrate the opening of local artist Tad Lauritzen-Wright’s exhibition, Slow Motion Contemplations. This solo show investigates how abstraction and single-line work generate reactions to an experience, concept, or conundrum. This vibrant and inspiring exhibition is on view through October 5th. Free admission to the reception and show.

David Lusk Gallery | September 6, 5:00 - 7:00pm