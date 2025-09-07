Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis September 7-13 September 7-13 - 1

This week, experience a live-in-concert recording, taste the culinary arts, journal or learn about a musical career journey. More options in the local arts scene abound at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

6th Annual Craft Food and Wine Festival Crosstown Arts & Spanish Cultural Series Dezmond Gipson MUSE Berklee MusicallyMe Event Amy Lavere and Will Sexton

6th Annual Craft Food and Wine Festival

Whether you are a curious foodie or a cocktail connoisseur, Craft Food & Wine Festival uplifts Memphis’s vibrant culinary arts scene through a multisensory experience celebrating local foodpreneurs, chefs, and artists.

The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | September 7, 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Crosstown Arts & Spanish Cultural Series: Fetén Fetén: “The Magical Planet of Unusual Instruments”

Fetén Fetén, who has performed on stages worldwide, will bring a fun concert for adults and children alike in Crosstown Arts Green Room. Experience the blend of Spanish traditional musical instruments with popular rhythms, from waltzes and trots to chotis and jotas.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | September 7, 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Dezmond Gipson: Generally Digital

Christian Brothers University’s Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery presents a solo exhibition by Dezmond Gipson, entitled “Digital Generalist,” which explores expression through digital media and the blurring line between the personal and commercial.

Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery | On view through October 10

MUSE Creative Gathering: HISTORY — Journal Making Workshop + Narrative Art Therapy

Turn personal narrative into art through a journal making workshop and narrative art therapy by artist Shelda Edwards and Virginia Erholtz, LMSW. Inspired by the Greek Muse of History, Clio, participants will discover, honor, and preserve their story at this unique creative gathering at Bar DKDC.

Bar DKDC | September 8, 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Berklee Musically Me Workshop

Middle, high school, and college students who are interested in music careers and education are invited to a special, free workshop focused on pathways to pursuing a college education and careers in the music industry.

Stax Music Academy | September 11, 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Amy LaVere with Will Sexton

Amy Lavere and Will Sexton take the stage at Crosstown Arts for a one-of-a-kind evening to record a live-in-concert album! The captivating musical duo, who has toured together and collaborated for over a decade, combines noir-tinged groove and songwriting to offer spellbinding performances.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | September 13, 6:00pm - 10:00pm