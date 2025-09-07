Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

ARTSmemphis September 7-13
This week, experience a live-in-concert recording, taste the culinary arts, journal or learn about a musical career journey. More options in the local arts scene abound at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.
6th Annual Craft Food and Wine Festival
Crosstown Arts & Spanish Cultural Series
Dezmond Gipson
MUSE
Berklee MusicallyMe Event
Amy Lavere and Will Sexton
6th Annual Craft Food and Wine Festival
Whether you are a curious foodie or a cocktail connoisseur, Craft Food & Wine Festival uplifts Memphis’s vibrant culinary arts scene through a multisensory experience celebrating local foodpreneurs, chefs, and artists.
The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | September 7, 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Crosstown Arts & Spanish Cultural Series: Fetén Fetén: “The Magical Planet of Unusual Instruments”
Fetén Fetén, who has performed on stages worldwide, will bring a fun concert for adults and children alike in Crosstown Arts Green Room. Experience the blend of Spanish traditional musical instruments with popular rhythms, from waltzes and trots to chotis and jotas.
Crosstown Arts Green Room | September 7, 6:00pm - 7:30pm
Dezmond Gipson: Generally Digital
Christian Brothers University’s Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery presents a solo exhibition by Dezmond Gipson, entitled “Digital Generalist,” which explores expression through digital media and the blurring line between the personal and commercial.
Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery | On view through October 10
MUSE Creative Gathering: HISTORY — Journal Making Workshop + Narrative Art Therapy
Turn personal narrative into art through a journal making workshop and narrative art therapy by artist Shelda Edwards and Virginia Erholtz, LMSW. Inspired by the Greek Muse of History, Clio, participants will discover, honor, and preserve their story at this unique creative gathering at Bar DKDC.
Bar DKDC | September 8, 6:30pm - 8:30pm
Middle, high school, and college students who are interested in music careers and education are invited to a special, free workshop focused on pathways to pursuing a college education and careers in the music industry.
Stax Music Academy | September 11, 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Amy Lavere and Will Sexton take the stage at Crosstown Arts for a one-of-a-kind evening to record a live-in-concert album! The captivating musical duo, who has toured together and collaborated for over a decade, combines noir-tinged groove and songwriting to offer spellbinding performances.
Crosstown Arts Green Room | September 13, 6:00pm - 10:00pm