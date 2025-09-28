Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis September 28 - October 4 September 28-October 4 - 1

This week, experience it all—live music across nearly every genre, captivating theater performance, and even insights from a Smithsonian Archives of American Art collector at large—right here in Memphis. Discover even more from the arts scene on ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Steve Nelson Exhibition Afro Soul Fest 30 Days of Opera Concerts in the Grove Murder on the Orient Express

Steve Nelson Exhibition

Before walking the Memphis Botanic Garden, step into Fratelli’s Cafe for the final few days of artist Steve Nelson’s exhibition. Upon retiring from his previous careers, Nelson studied acrylic painting with Marilyn Wannamaker and Judy Nocifora at the Memphis Botanic Garden, a setting that now brings his latest works to life.

Memphis Botanic Garden | On view through September 30

Afro Soul Fest

Join a one-day outdoor celebration of modern African culture through music, food, art, and community. All ages are welcome to experience African-inspired and vegan eats, live performances by local regional Afrobeat, R&B, highlife, and hip hop artists, and Black-owned retail offerings.

Court Square Park | September 28, 12:00pm - 8:00pm

30 Days of Opera at the Morton Museum

Experience Opera Memphis’ renowned 30 Days of Opera at the Morton Museum of Collierville History for an evening recital. Opera Memphis has delivered a month of free public events and performances in unexpected places throughout the city for over a decade.

Morton Museum | September 30, 6:30pm - 8:30pm

What is the Archives of American Art? Josh T. Franco Artist Talk

Josh T. Franco, Ph.D., collector at large at the Smithsonian’s Archives of American Art, visits the University of Memphis for Professor Richard A. Lou’s just-announced inclusion in the Smithsonian's Archive of American Art Oral History Project.

University of Memphis | October 2, 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Concerts in The Grove: Mark Edgar Stuart & Friends

Mark Edgar Stuart & Friends return to the Highland Capital Stage in The Grove. It’s the perfect time of year to enjoy their Memphis mojo sound in a park-like setting with food trucks, lawn games, as well as cocktails and drink specials on the First Horizon Foundation Plaza.

The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center | October 2, 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Murder on the Orient Express

The final week of The Circuit Playhouse’s production “Murder on the Orient Express,” an adaptation of the fan favorite novel by Agatha Christie. Feel the suspense permeate from the stage in a classic murder mystery ride.

The Circuit Playhouse | Now through October 5