Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, get an exclusive look at an upcoming festival lineup, take a gallery tour for a good cause, groove along to Stax Music Academy, see The Crucible, and catch a psychological thriller. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

Raised By Sound Fest Lineup Reveal Party

Gather around for the grand reveal of the Raised By Sound Fest Lineup. Join WYXR as they toast to the spirit of music and community that will take place at this day-long festival later this year. Be the first to discover the incredible lineup of gifted musicians and bands featured while enjoying an evening of WYXR DJ sets, exclusive announcements, and a celebration of our city's vibrant music scene.

Crosstown Brewing Company | Tuesday, September 26

Art for Jobs 2023 Gallery Tour

Create an impact at Art for Jobs, the annual art sale that supports economic stability for South Memphis neighbors. After the Preview Party on September 26, interested parties can take a gallery tour featuring countless artists and their creations in person. Then, on September 28, participate in the virtual art sale to purchase the artwork that caught your eye. Every purchase fuels this program.

Advance Memphis Warehouse | Wednesday, September 27 - 28

Concerts in The Grove: Stax Music Academy

Don't miss the sensational sounds of Stax Music Academy's Alumni Band, 926, named after the legendary Stax Records studio's South Memphis address. These talented graduates have been wowing audiences nationwide, sharing stages with icons like Al Green and others. Now, catch them live on the beautiful, park-like lawn at GPAC, where you can groove to their music, enjoy delicious food truck fare, and engage in family-friendly games. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets!

The Grove at GPAC | Thursday, September 28

The Crucible

Experience the intensity of Arthur Miller's "The Crucible" under the direction of John Maness. This haunting tale, set in Salem, Massachusetts, in 1692, delves into a village entangled in the horrors of a witch hunt. After discovering a group of girls dancing in the forest, whispers of witchcraft spread like wildfire through the Puritan community, causing mounting fear and deceit. Don't miss this chilling theatrical masterpiece.

Theatre Memphis | Through October 1

Quark Theatre presents The Wasp

Prepare for a gripping encounter in this psychological thriller. Heather and Carla, long estranged since school, now find themselves on starkly different life trajectories, with Carla navigating a treacherous existence and Heather enjoying a flourishing career, a loving spouse, and an exquisite home. Their paths intersect in a café, where tension escalates when Heather presents Carla with a bag full of money and a startling proposition.

TheatreSouth at First Congo | Through October 8