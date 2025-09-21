Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis September 21-27 September 21-27 - 1

Honor the hallmarks of Memphis music, experience acclaimed stories on stage, and support local artists and organizations through beautiful works this week.

B.B. King in Memphis Hamlet Art for Jobs Like Really Creative Memphis Music Hall of Fame

B.B. King in Memphis – Limited-Time Exhibit

As part of Memphis’ city-wide celebration honoring the 100th birthday of the King of the Blues, the Stax Museum of American Soul Music presents a special limited-time exhibit: B.B. King in Memphis. Don’t miss a rare glimpse into the Memphis roots of B.B. King’s storied career, including never-before-seen photographs, a custom-curated jukebox, and a rare, signed Gibson Lucille guitar.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music | On view through October 19

Hamlet

Theatre Memphis presents William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, widely considered one of the greatest plays of all time. Directed by Jeff Posson, enjoy the influential and acclaimed tragedy on stage.

Next Stage | On view through October 5

Art for Jobs

The 15th annual Art for Jobs benefitting Advance Memphis will showcase works for sale by three featured artists—Vincent Clay, Cat Lencke, and Candice Boatright—and over 100 local artists, including many well-known artists as well as neighborhood residents. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the South Memphis-based organization.

Advance Memphis | September 23, 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Like Really Creative September Collage Party with Charm Creatives & Black MajesTEA

Spend your evening collaging in the Edge with a creative community. Enjoy the creative exercise with a backdrop of curated tunes by Charm Creatives and tea & plants provided by Black MajesTEA. Materials and refreshments are provided!

The Ugly Art Co. | September 24, 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Memphis Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Don’t miss “Memphis Music’s Biggest Night of the Year!” Experience an evening packed with live musical performances as the 2025 Memphis Music Hall of Fame Inductees are honored and officially join the roster of world-changing musical icons.

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts | September 25, 7:00pm - 9:30pm