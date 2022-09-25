Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand Memphis Youth Symphony Program

Memphis Youth Symphony Program’s Kick-Off Weekend

Enjoy the sounds of strumming at the Memphis Youth Symphony's free opening weekend concert, which features their outstanding ensembles—string orchestra, intermezzo orchestra, prelude strings, and wind ensemble.

Memphis Music Room | September 25

× Expand Rushes Ensemble

Rushes Ensemble performs Michael Gordon’s “Rushes”

Go on a meditative journey with this all-star septet composed of leading performers of contemporary bassoon music, who will encapture you with undulating harmonies and smooth sounds.

Crosstown Concourse | September 27

× Expand Bar Hustle

UAC Artists' Happy Hour

Mix and mingle with other artists at the Urban Art Commission's first happy hour of the year! While enjoying a casual evening of conversation and good vibes, you'll get to know the UAC staff and learn about their ongoing projects and current opportunities!

Bar Hustle | September 29

× Expand Crosstown Theater

Crosstown Arthouse presents GIRLFRIENDS

Catch this 1978 comedy-drama during the Crosstown Arthouse Film Series. The film follows Susan Weinblatt, a Jewish photographer, who learns independence when her roommate decides to get married and leave their nest in New York City.

Crosstown Theater | September 29

× Expand Shai Maestro

Shai Maestro Quartet + Strings

Experience the sounds of Shai Maestro, a promising and talented pianist with quite the roster. With incredible musical fluidity and a unique personality, Shai and his band have become a powerful group in jazz with a history of performing on renowned stages, venues, and festivals worldwide.

Crosstown Arts | September 30

× Expand Carla McDonald

Much Ado About Nothing

Theatre Memphis' rendition of this Shakespeare comedy is uniquely set in the 1960s and follows two quite different love stories. The first is between Claudio and Hero, almost ruined by the villain Don John, and the second is between Claudio's friend Benedick and Hero's cousin Beatrice. Viewers will enjoy clever banter, deception, false accusations, trickery, and more.

Theatre Memphis

Through October 2