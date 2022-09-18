Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Note: You can especially help the arts sector by attending the starred (*) events below and, while there, take a 3-minute Americans for the Arts’ Arts & Economic Prosperity® survey. These surveys are conducted just twice per decade to measure the current economic impact of spending by both arts organizations and their audiences. Whether spending locally on dinner and drinks, childcare, parking or rideshare, or perhaps even your outfit purchased for the occasion, these arts event-related expenditures have a major economic impact. 2016 survey data revealed that Memphis’ arts sector is a $197 million industry and collectively the second largest employer. What will 2022 tell us?

× Expand Photo by Philip Murphy / Memphis Choral Arts

Memphis ChoralArts Presents: Sondheim Singalong

You're in for a treat as the Memphis Men's Chorale and Memphis Women's Chorale come together to perform a collection of Sondheim songs — and you’re expected to join in! This show features soloists Cassie Thompson, Kevar Maffitt, Johnathon Lee, Tracy Thomas, Paulina Villarreal, and you!

Crosstown Theater | September 20

Memphis Soul Remedy

Dance your heart out with Memphis Soul Remedy, a talented group of doctors, surgeons, and life-saving nurses who perform a compilation of Motown and Blues. This 12-piece band serves Stax-era Memphis sounds, intending to mend and heal with Memphis music.

The Grove at GPAC | September 22

Leo Kottke

To open Buckman's 25th season, acoustic guitar virtuoso Leo Kottke will wow the audience with humorous monologues and vocal and instrumental arrangements. Kottke, who has more than 40 albums and numerous Grammy nominations, brings a unique sound and harmonic sophistication to the stage.

The Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center | September 23

Latin Fest 2022 *

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Cazateatro! This free, family-friendly event celebrates Hispanic and Latino arts and culture, featuring live Latin music, food, drinks, and crafts for kids.

Overton Square | September 24

× Expand Photo by @morganpicz

2022 Orion Free Concert Series: Memphis Power Pop Festival

Get down with the classics during an inaugural festival that celebrates Memphis' musical legacy and honors Big Star founding member Chris Bell. This lineup of "power pop" legends includes former Big Star bandmate Jody Stephens, Van Duren, and former Posies and Big Star guitarist/singer Jon Auer.

Overton Park Shell | September 24

× Expand Photo by Bill Simmers

Pass Over

This politically-charged and provocative play follows a typical day of Moses and Kitch—two brothas on an inner-city corner, hoping for a change and presented with a problem. With shades of Waiting for Godot, this emotional and lyrical piece will transform your evening.

Circuit Playhouse | Through October 9