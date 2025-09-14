Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis September 14-20 September 14-20 - 1

This week, explore new films and compositions, after-hours galleries, theater through the art of wine, and the back stories of cherished artists. Discover even more on ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× Expand Arnold Thompson Exhibition

Arnold Thompson Exhibition

Arnold Thompson is a multimedia artist from Memphis, whose vision defies genre classification and who has works in private and public collections throughout the world. His 30+ year career is now on view as “Synthesism,” reflecting hybrid expressions of diverse experiences he has lived and observed.

Memphis Botanic Garden | On view through September 30

× Expand Tchaikovsky

Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

Violinist Randall Goosby takes the stage to Tchaikovsky’s iconic concerto, featuring soaring melodies of lyrical beauty and virtuosic passages with technical prowess. Music Director Robert Moody brings out the grandeur and emotional depth of this symphony with its rich orchestral textures and soaring brass fanfares.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | September 14, 2:30 - 4:30pm

× Expand Charting New Pathways Three Remarkable Films

Charting New Pathways: Three Remarkable Films

Part two of Professor Emerita Valeria Nollan’s film series class explores noteworthy productions that challenged established conventions in film practice, whether aesthetic, thematic, or technical. The discussion will reveal new perspectives of Dersu Uzala 1975 dir. Akira Kurosawa, a joint Japanese and Soviet production starring Maksim Munzuk and Yury Solomin and the winner of the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1976.

Rhodes College | September 15, 5:30 - 7:00pm

× Expand Great Wine Performances

The Great Wine Performances

Join Playhouse for a fundraiser that brings the magic of ten exciting shows to life, each paired with a delightful wine tasting. While enjoying a sip, characters in full costume will enchant with descriptions of the wines and offer tantalizing clues to test and grow theatrical knowledge.

Playhouse on the Square | September 16, 6:00 - 8:00pm

× Expand Open Late at the Dixon

Thursday Open Late at the Dixon!

All ages are welcome to enjoy The Dixon after hours on the third Thursday of the month. Enjoy the current exhibitions, changing seasons in the gardens, and the current CREATE | CREA interactive gallery with the kids!

Dixon Gallery & Gardens | September 18, 5:00 - 8:00pm

× Expand In Conversation with Martha Kelly

In Conversation with Martha Kelly

Beloved local artist Martha Kelly joins for a candid and creative conversation with Memphis writer Willy Bearden in the historic Lord’s Chapel at Elmwood Cemetery. A lifelong Memphian, Martha is a printmaker, painter, Urban Sketcher, and recent writer and illustrator of charming books. Come hear Kelly’s story and discover how the ordinary becomes extraordinary through her eyes.

Elmwood Cemetery | September 19, 12:00 - 1:00pm