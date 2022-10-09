Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Explore the large iridescent bubbles that have taken over the Brooks Museum, listen to live music on the lawn in Midtown, attend a moving performance by a local composer, sample once-in-a-lifetime dishes, and get your zen on all this week. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Note: You can especially help the arts sector by attending the starred (*) events below and, while there, take a 3-minute Americans for the Arts’ Arts & Economic Prosperity® survey. These surveys are conducted just twice per decade to measure the current economic impact of spending by both arts organizations and their audiences. Whether spending locally on dinner and drinks, childcare, parking or rideshare, or perhaps even your outfit purchased for the occasion, these arts event-related expenditures have a major economic impact. 2016 survey data revealed that Memphis’ arts sector is a $197 million industry and collectively the second largest employer. What will 2022 tell us?

× Expand Matthew Murphy

Pretty Woman *

Lead Paula Wagner brings this musical adaption of one of Hollywood's most cherished romantic films to life, with an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell and his creative team's efforts will evoke nostalgia and sentiment for all who attend.

Orpheum Theatre | October 11 - 16

× Expand Music Export Memphis

The Tambourine Bash *

Join Music Export Memphis for an unforgettable night of collaboration between artists like Mark Edgar Stuart + Grace Askew + Graham Winchester, Tia Henderson + Black Cream + She'Chinah, Aquarian Blood + Rachel Maxann + Lucky 7 Brass Band, Cyrena Wages + Nick Black + Nico the Goddess, and more special surprise guests to come!

Overton Park Shell | October 13

× Expand ArtsMemphis

Conservation Through Art: Ladies Luncheon

Experience The Beauty of Nature's Art as we celebrate the 2022 Conservation Through Art honoree, Tommie Dunavant, and listen to inspiring words from keynote speaker Mamie Parker, Ducks Unlimited Board member and former Head of Fisheries for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The event will include music and art from ArtsMemphis grantees Iris Collective and Arrow Creative.

Ducks Unlimited | October 14

× Expand North Mississippi Allstars

North Mississippi Allstars

Catch a local favorite band perform their classics and new hits from their thirteenth album Set Sail. While the North Mississippi Allstars lineup has evolved over the years, its soul and family ties have remained constant. As a bonus, guests can head to the venue at 5:45 p.m. to catch the Memphis Black Arts Alliance's pre-show with Hope Clayburn.

Overton Park Shell | October 14

× Expand Amanzi Arnett

Amanzi Arnett

This free, exceptional performance will feature PRIZM Ensemble chamber players and the celebration chorus, who will premiere original works by Black Memphian composer Amanzi Arnett. Centering on the African American experience, Amanzi's classical and contemporary compositions reference the literature and lore of Black Americans.

LeMoyne-Owen College | October 14

× Expand Brooks Museum

Brooks Outside: Evanescent

Immerse yourself in the beauty, fragility, and transience of the natural world at this temporary outdoor installation! Explore the iridescent, oversized bubbles as you make your way through, around, and under them, and make sure to catch them at night when they illuminate! It’s the perfect photo opp.

Brooks Museum | Through October 21