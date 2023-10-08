Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, get a preview of the Soul of the City, attend the grandest night in Memphis music, see Shakespeare at The Shell, experience a touching tale, and step back in time at a compelling photo exhibition. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

Preview Performance: Soul of the City Tour

Get a special Soul of the City Tour preview before the big event commences this weekend. After work on Thursday, indoors and in the comfort of the Chapel, get a rendition of this year's performance. Adorned in captivating costumes, skilled actors will narrate their historical stories throughout the evening. This is a fantastic opportunity for mobility-impaired individuals who wish to participate in the tour.

Elmwood Cemetery | Thursday, October 12

Memphis Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Experience the grandest night in Memphis music. The 11th Memphis Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will honor seven legendary musicians who have left an unforgettable mark on the world of music. Guests will enjoy live performances, special guests, and a celebration of our city's musical legacy. This event will bring together the past and present of Memphis music.

Cannon Center For The Performing Arts | Thursday, October 12

Orion Free Concert Series: Shakespeare at The Shell

Embark on a magical journey with the Tennessee Shakespeare Company as they present "The Tempest," the final romance by William Shakespeare. Join Prospero, the betrayed Duke of Milan, as he orchestrates a tempest to confront his enemies. Amidst royals and clowns, a powerful lesson in forgiveness takes center stage, promising an enchanting theatrical experience—a perfect end to this concert series.

Overton Park Shell | Sunday, October 15

Father Comes Home From the Wars

Immerse yourself in a touching tale of choices and sacrifices as Hero, an enslaved Black man, grapples with a life-altering decision. Faced with the offer of freedom in exchange for joining the Confederacy, Hero must navigate the complex terrain of love, loyalty, and personal freedom. Will he find liberation or pay a profound spiritual toll?

Hattiloo Theatre | Through October 22

The Bluff City Chinese: A 150-Year Retrospective

Step back in time and explore the rich history of the Bluff City Chinese community in this compelling photo exhibition. This exhibit showcases historical photographs and documents from the 1870s, when Chinese immigrants became integral to the South's labor force after the formal abolition of slavery, to the evolution of Chinese-owned businesses and community organizations. It's a captivating journey through 150 years of resilience and community building.

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library | Through October 31