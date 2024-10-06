Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis October 6-12 September 22-28 - 1

Whether you’re interested in live music, original art, or personal dialogue, there are countless ways to hear, see, or tell a story this week. Discover creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Canvas for a Cause - UrbanArt Commission Girl from the North Country - Orpheum Theatre Artist Meet and Greet - Minglewood Hall Tambourine Bash - Music Export Memphis Storytelling as Liberation - Brooks Museum of Art

Canvas for a Cause

Peruse this exhibition of almost 200 6”x6” paintings by various regional artists, and bring home a piece for yourself. Though small in size, each original work tells a big story and mixes a variety of themes, topics, and perspectives. Admission is free, and paintings may be purchased for $25 each with the proceeds benefiting UAC’s artists' workshops and Meritan’s Silver Bells.

UrbanArt Commission | On view through October 10

Girl from the North Country

Join a group of irrepressible Great Depression-era travelers whose paths converge in the Laine family’s boarding house in Duluth, Minnesota. This exuberant Tony Award-winning musical and Broadway favorite reimagines 20 songs from legendary rock poet Bob Dylan, and presents a moving chronicle of life, love, and hope.

Orpheum Theatre | October 8 - 13

Artist Meet & Greet ~ Connect With Other Creatives at The Memphis Art Salon

Enjoy an evening of making art and making friends. This free monthly networking event brings together local artists (and art lovers) to learn about upcoming events and opportunities for showcasing their creative endeavors. Bring your favorite art supplies and some inspiration to contribute to a collaborative banner that will be hung at the next event.

Minglewood Hall | October 9, 6:30 - 8:30pm

Tambourine Bash

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy an evening of great music for a great cause! Musicians Southern Avenue will be joined by a slate of special collaborators including Lana J, Adubb, Wyly Bigger, and other local stars for an unforgettable concert benefiting Music Export Memphis. Special pricing and VIP tickets are available.

Overton Park Shell | October 10, 7:00 - 10:00pm

Storytelling as Liberation: A Conversation with Andrea Morales and Micaela Watts

Come to the Brooks for an exclusive panel discussion and cocktail hour with photographer Andrea Morales and moderator Micaela Watts as they examine the vital role storytelling plays in personal liberation. Additional panelists are Adrienne Johnson Martin and Ariel Cobbert. Cocktail hour begins at 3:15pm.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | October 12, 2:00 - 3:00pm