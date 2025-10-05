Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis October 5-11 October 5-11 - 1

This week, let the stage draw you in—between brilliant ballet works, Shakespearean stories, chamber music, and Halloween horror. Discover even more from the Memphis arts scene on ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× Expand TN Shakespeare - Much Ado About Nothing

Much Ado About Nothing

The annual Shakespeare Shout-Out Series returns! Join Tennessee Shakespeare Company at the Dixon for Much Ado About Nothing. Ideal for the outdoors, families, and picnics, Shakespeare’s romantic comedy plays gleefully in 90 minutes without intermission. Bring a chair and picnic!

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | October 5, 3:00pm - 4:30pm

× Expand FRIGHTOVER - Crosstown Theater

Crosstown Arts Presents | FRIGHTOBER Film Series: Hereditary

Frightening films take over Crosstown Theater for Halloween season. The modern horror masterpiece Hereditary will be screened by Crosstown Arts. Free and open to the public.

Crosstown Theater | October 7, 7:00pm - 9:00pm

× Expand Karen Slack

On Stage with Iris Collective: Karen Slack

GPAC and Iris Collective present concerts of iconic chamber music works in an intimate, cabaret-style setting on the stage. Soprano Karen Slack, who has been praised for performances that “ripped the audience’s heart out,” gives her Iris debut with songs from her recent Grammy-winning album.

Germantown Performing Arts Center | October 10, 7:00pm - 8:00pm

× Expand Mary K Van Gieson

Mary K VanGieson: Chasing the Ephemeral

Organized by the Dixon, view how artist Mary K VanGieson creates prints, sculptures, and installations using alternative materials—in this case, plants and leaves including eucalyptus, maple, oak, redbud, rose, sumac, and willow, from the Dixon’s gardens and her own home.

Dixon Gallery & Gardens | On view

× Expand Collage Dance Collective - Let It Fall

LET IT FALL

The opening of Collage’s Sweet 16 season with a stirring collection of contemporary works, featuring a world premiere by acclaimed choreographer Nicolo Fonte and the Memphis debut by Crystal Pite, one of the most influential dancemakers of our time. With each work, LET IT FALL affirms Collage’s vision: “ballet that speaks to the moment, rooted in excellence and alive with possibility.”

Playhouse on the Square | October 10 - 12

× Expand Ballet Memphis - Macbeth

Joshua L. Peugh’s Macbeth

Ballet Memphis’ dynamic, minimalistic, 80-minute world premiere ballet uses contemporary dance to explore raw human psychology, revealing how ambition corrupts and power isolates. Memphis welcomes back Joshua L. Peugh, Founding Artistic Director of Dark Circles Contemporary Dance, to create this innovative interpretation with an original score and brilliant costume.

Ballet Memphis | October 10 - 12, 17-19