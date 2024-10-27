Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis October 27-November 2 October 27-November 2 - 1

This week, find an heirloom, party under the stars, or discover homegrown talent and tales of the city. Discover creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Newsies Sounds of Memphis - Satellite Band presented by Stax Music Academy We All We Got - A Binghampton Play 28th Annual Quilt & Fiber Arts Show and Sale Fête in the Field

Newsies

They delivered the papers - and made the headlines. This rousing musical - inspired by the true story of the Newsboys Strike of 1899 as well as the 1992 film - follows the adventures of orphaned New York newsboys who fought against greedy publishers for their fair share. Presented by the New Day Children’s Theater. Rated PG.

Harrell Theatre | October 25 - November 3

Sounds of Memphis: Satellite Band presented by Stax Music Academy

Meet Memphis music’s rising stars at this evening of soulful performances. The Stax Music Academy Satellite Band is made up of 6th-9th grade students who perform a variety of musical styles, including rhythm & blues, funk, soul, and, of course, the Stax Records catalog.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | October 31, 6:00-8:00pm

We All We Got: A Binghampton Play

Two girls from different worlds come of age in the same neighborhood, Memphis’ own Binghampton. Commissioned by the Orpheum Theater Group and written by Ann Perry Wallace, this play tells the story of what happens when a child of establishment meets a newcomer with big ideas. Free admittance, and free transportation available in conjunction with Backbeat Tours from select pick-up spots.

First Baptist Church Broad | November 1, 7:00-9:00pm

28th Annual Quilt & Fiber Arts Show and Sale

With cooler weather upon us, you might need to wrap up in a new quilt! Check out 100 modern, vintage, and antique quilts, and enjoy demonstrations, vendors, and a new special exhibition. If you’d like to apply to be a vendor or submit a quilt for display, check the website for details. Admission is $10 for all three days.

Davies Manor Historic Site | November 1-3, 10:00am-4:00pm

Conservation Through Art: Fête in the Field

Support two of our area’s greatest assets—the arts and the outdoors—at this year’s Fête in the Field. Hosted by ARTSmemphis and Ducks Unlimited and presented by Regions Bank, this evening by the sparkling Foxfield lakeshore features world-class food, inspired cocktails, amazing entertainment, and more. It also honors Chef Kelly English. This event is for ages 21 and up only.

Foxfield | November 2, 4:00-9:00pm