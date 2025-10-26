Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis October 26 - November 1 October 26-November 1 - 1

Powerful paintings, ensembles, and heartwarming tales take the spotlight this week on stages and in galleries around town! Explore Memphis’ arts and culture offerings this season on ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

From Paris to Prairie Un Sospiro Memphis Symphony Chorus Madagascar

From Paris to the Prairie: The George H. Booth II Gift to the Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Eleven spectacular prints from George H. Booth II of Tupelo, Mississippi have been gifted to The Dixon, who now showcases the collection featuring Impressionist master Pierre-Auguste Renoir and twentieth-century American icons including Thomas Hart Benton, Grant Wood, and Rockwell Kent.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | On view through January 11

Un Sospiro: New Works by Savannah White

Levy Gallery of the Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s Episcopal School will showcase new works by Memphis-based painter Savannah White. The exhibition title is borrowed from Franz Liszt’s piano piece, which has long inspired White and played on repeat in the studio. “To me, it reflects the beauty of that pause, that exhale, that moment of stillness we all need,” she writes.

Buckman Performing Arts Center | On view through November 3

Cypress Ensemble: “Beethoven and Foote”

The Memphis-based Cypress Ensemble, a group of close friends and dedicated musicians, invites audiences to a compelling evening of chamber music that bridges the familiar and the forgotten. The program features one of Beethoven’s beloved Opus 18 string quartets, known for their youthful energy, charm, and emotional depth.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | October 28, 4:00 - 5:00pm

Memphis Symphony Chorus: 60th Anniversary Encore Concert

Join the Memphis Symphony Chorus for their 60th anniversary season with an encore celebration of the music that has defined six decades of choral excellence in Memphis. The concert, conducted by Joseph Powell, will showcase treasured works and powerful voices.

First Baptist Church Memphis | October 30, 7:30 - 9:30pm

Madagascar - A Musical Adventure Jr.

Hattiloo brings Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Jr. to life in a performance inspired by the hit DreamWorks film. Perfect for kids and families alike, this joyful production celebrates friendship, teamwork, and embracing your inner wild side.

Hattiloo Theatre | October 31 - November 9