Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, experience evolution, innovation, and fresh interpretations - or revisit classic standards. Discover creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Dracula The Lisa Nobumoto Jazz Masters 20-Piece Orchestra & Artists Gala Orange Mound Music Festival Change for the Culture Community Kickoff Party Lawrence Matthews Variations on a Theme - The Tell Tale Heart and Other Tunes to Terrify

Ballet Memphis Presents: Dracula

Ballet Memphis’ original production returns to the stage, just in time for Halloween. Choreographed by Stephen McMahon and based on Bram Stoker’s iconic novel, ”Dracula” enthralls audiences with a haunting score, spectacular composition, and powerful visual elements. Come in costume, and prepare to be possessed by this performance.

Orpheum Theatre | October 25-27

The Lisa Nobumoto Jazz Masters 20-piece Orchestra & Artists Gala

Join the Lisa Nobumoto Jazz Masters Orchestra for an art festival and concert celebrating the release of their new album, A Tribute to Nancy Wilson. This ambitious and soaring collection of eleven songs by the musical legend features Nobumoto’s distinctive vocals, backed by a 20-piece orchestra comprised of some of Memphis’ best and most seasoned jazz musicians.

Halloran Center | October 20, 1:00 - 7:00pm

Change for the Culture Community Kickoff Party

Memphis Music Initiative hosts an afternoon of fun and live music in support of the future of Memphis music and their 25 x 25 fundraising campaign, which aims to raise $25 million by 2025 to benefit Black creative youth organizations. This event is free to the public and will include food trucks, a silent auction, giveaways, and more. Families are encouraged to attend.

Former Hard Rock Café | October 20, 3:00pm - 6:00pm

Orange Mound Music Fest

Celebrate Memphis music and art at this free festival, with performances by artists Diamonique Jackson, Evvie McKinney, Routed Soulz, Josh Buck, She Street, Nathan McHenry, Ashundra Bernard, Danza Azteca Xochiquetzal, and Zai. Hosted in conjunction with Young Actors Guild.

Harriet Performing Arts Center | October 26, 10:00am - 2:00pm

Lawrence Matthews

Catch the final show of the Green Room series by multi-talented recording artist Lawrence Matthews. Memphis native Matthews will be performing new material influenced by soul, jazz, rap, R&B, and blues, - as well as his journey and lived experience of poverty, violence, and beauty in the South. Featured appearances by his musical collaborators are included. Doors open at 7:00pm.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | October 25, 7:30 - 10:00pm

Variations on a Theme: The Tell Tale Heart and Other Tunes to Terrify

Your goosebumps will get goosebumps at this thrilling afternoon of music presented by Opera Memphis in conjunction with Iris Collective. This specifically curated performance features Opera Memphis’ Handorf Company and other special guests and will surely be a frightful delight!

Opera Memphis | October 27, 3:00 - 5:00pm