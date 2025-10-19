Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

ARTSmemphis October 19-25
From the stage to the screen, sculpture to the history book, captivating stories come to life through the arts this week. Learn more about Memphis’ arts and culture offerings this season on ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.
Brantley Ellzey
The Drowning Girls
Frightober - Corpse Bride
Mothership Connected Book Talk
Crazy For You
A captivating performance of The Drowning Girls offers breathtaking imagery, a myriad of characters, a quirky sense of humor and lyrical language on stage.
TheatreWorks @ The Square | October 17 - November 2
Brantley Ellzey – Reflection + Ritual + Refuge
Crosstown Arts welcomes a powerful exhibition by Memphis-based artist Brantley Ellzey, who passionately transforms everyday printed materials into sculptural works that explore memory, place, and cultural identity. Ellzey’s “Reflection + Ritual + Refuge” explores not a single story, but rather a field of them.
The Galleries at Crosstown Arts | On view
Rhodes College hosts the Detroit-based ensemble Hub New Music, whose distinctive ensemble of flute, clarinet, violin, and cello bring a contemporary chamber phenomenon to the stage.
McNeill Concert Hall at Rhodes College | October 20, 7:00pm - 8:30pm
FRIGHTOBER Film Series: Corpse Bride
The entire family is invited to get into the Halloween spirit through a Crosstown Theater screening of Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride. FRIGHTOBER offers a free film series to the public with weekly spooky stories on the big screen.
Crosstown Theater | October 21, 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Book Talk: Seth Neblett on Mothership Connected
Step inside Stax after hours for an equal-parts funk celebration and history lesson. Seth Neblett, author of Mothership Connected: The Women of Parliament-Funkadelic, shines a long-overdue spotlight on the women who helped shape one of the most revolutionary sounds in music.
Stax Museum of American Soul Music | October 23, 6:30pm - 7:30pm
New Day Children's Theatre proudly presents the opening of Crazy For You, a charming romantic comedy exploring the tale of a “zany rich-boy-meets-hometown-girl” in Nevada.
Harrell Theatre | October 23 - November 2