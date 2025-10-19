Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis October 19-25 October 19-25 - 1

From the stage to the screen, sculpture to the history book, captivating stories come to life through the arts this week. Learn more about Memphis’ arts and culture offerings this season on ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× 1 of 5 Expand Brantley Ellzey × 2 of 5 Expand The Drowning Girls × 3 of 5 Expand Frightober - Corpse Bride × 4 of 5 Expand Mothership Connected Book Talk Book Talk: Seth Neblett on Mothership Connected - Eventbrite Banner × 5 of 5 Expand Crazy For You Prev Next

The Drowning Girls

A captivating performance of The Drowning Girls offers breathtaking imagery, a myriad of characters, a quirky sense of humor and lyrical language on stage.

TheatreWorks @ The Square | October 17 - November 2

Brantley Ellzey – Reflection + Ritual + Refuge

Crosstown Arts welcomes a powerful exhibition by Memphis-based artist Brantley Ellzey, who passionately transforms everyday printed materials into sculptural works that explore memory, place, and cultural identity. Ellzey’s “Reflection + Ritual + Refuge” explores not a single story, but rather a field of them.

The Galleries at Crosstown Arts | On view

Hub New Music

Rhodes College hosts the Detroit-based ensemble Hub New Music, whose distinctive ensemble of flute, clarinet, violin, and cello bring a contemporary chamber phenomenon to the stage.

McNeill Concert Hall at Rhodes College | October 20, 7:00pm - 8:30pm

FRIGHTOBER Film Series: Corpse Bride

The entire family is invited to get into the Halloween spirit through a Crosstown Theater screening of Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride. FRIGHTOBER offers a free film series to the public with weekly spooky stories on the big screen.

Crosstown Theater | October 21, 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Book Talk: Seth Neblett on Mothership Connected

Step inside Stax after hours for an equal-parts funk celebration and history lesson. Seth Neblett, author of Mothership Connected: The Women of Parliament-Funkadelic, shines a long-overdue spotlight on the women who helped shape one of the most revolutionary sounds in music.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music | October 23, 6:30pm - 7:30pm

Crazy For You

New Day Children's Theatre proudly presents the opening of Crazy For You, a charming romantic comedy exploring the tale of a “zany rich-boy-meets-hometown-girl” in Nevada.

Harrell Theatre | October 23 - November 2