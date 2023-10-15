Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Get a taste of the Brooks, practice gratitude with Playback Memphis, listen to Bailey Bigger live at the grove, see metalworkers hone their craft, and celebrate the "hottest night of the year" all this week. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

A Taste of the Brooks for 55+

Get a group together for this exclusive free event tailored to adults aged 55 and better, presented in collaboration with Creative Aging. Attendees will engage in the beauty of the Brooks Museum's permanent collection, featuring over 10,000 captivating works, then delve into the thought-provoking special exhibition Black American Portraits. There will be hands-on art activities and live musical performances.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Thursday, October 19

Practicing with Playback: Gratitude

Embark on a journey of self-discovery with Playback Memphis Executive Director Virginia Reed Murphy. In this session, gain insights into enhancing wellness in your personal and professional life by exploring the transformative power of gratefulness and generosity during challenging times. Inspired by her father's poetry writing gratitude practice, Virginia will weave storytelling, mindful movement, and reflective sharing into the session.

First Congregational Church | Thursday, October 19

Concerts in The Grove: Bailey Bigger

Indulge in an unforgettable evening of live music with Bailey, a talented artist whose journey from small-town Marion, Arkansas, to the Memphis stage began at age 14. Having shared stages with notable acts like The Avett Brothers and Sturgill Simpson, Bailey's earthy songwriting and haunting vocals have garnered national attention. Hear it all on the park-like setting at the grove, with food trucks, cornhole, and the option to bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

Germantown Performing Arts Center | Thursday, October 19

Repair Days

Repair Days is the Metal Museum's largest annual fundraiser and event for all to enjoy. Bring your metal items to the Museum, and skilled artisans will work their magic to restore them to their former glory. During Repair Days, there will be a free Family Fun Day on October 21, where you can engage in hands-on activities, explore inspiring galleries, and witness the artistry of metalworkers honing their craft.

Metal Museum | Thursday, October 19 - 22

Art on Fire

Witness an unforgettable evening during the Hottest Night of the Year! Revel in live music, local restaurant tastings, refreshing drinks, and an enticing art sale, all set against the backdrop of a roaring bonfire. Admission includes a delightful array of beer, wine, and food. This event is 21+.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | Saturday, October 21