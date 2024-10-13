Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis October 13-19 September 22-28 - 1

The weather may be cooling off, but the Memphis arts scene couldn’t be any hotter. Be the first to catch new acts and events, or revisit old favorites—they’re all here this week. Discover creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

2024 Indie Memphis Film Festival Preview Party

Get a sneak peek of Memphis’ largest film festival at this preview party sponsored by MEMPHO. Be the first to see trailers of this year’s movie lineup, hear festival announcements, and enjoy complimentary snacks. Admission is free, but with your advance RSVP, you’ll receive a ticket for a complimentary beverage, adult or otherwise. Additional drinks will be available for purchase.

Crosstown Arts | October 15, 6:00 - 9:00pm

Memphis International Piano Festival and Competition

Discover the rising stars of the piano world at a weekend full of performances and musical events. This event, now in its eighth year, celebrates piano and encourages students, participants, and audience members alike to follow their love of the instrument and its innumerable genres. Music lovers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate.

University of Memphis | October 17 - 19, 8:00am - 2:30pm

Costume Ball

Dust off your best Halloween costume for this live concert with headliner Cab Ellis featuring MothCat and Benton Carpenter & The Royal Reds. Tiny Desk finalist Cab Ellis will be performing tracks from their albums The East Coast Hold On and Nighttime OCD, as they prepare to embark upon their very first headlining tour of the South.

Ugly Art Co | October 17, 6:30 - 10:30pm

RiverArtsFest

RiverArtsFest is the region’s largest and longest-running fine arts festival showcasing works from 200+ participating artists from around the Mid-South and across the nation. Ranked among the top 20 fine arts festivals in the nation, RiverArtsFest attracts more than 20,000 visitors during the two-day event to shop and celebrate original, diverse works of art and local live music.

The festival features an Artist Market, Artists-At-Work Demonstration Station, Hands-On Arts Station, bands and arts performances, plus plenty of food and beverages. Set along the banks of the Mississippi River on Riverside Drive, the festival is a not-to-be-missed attraction for all ages.

Riverside Drive | October 19 - 20, 10:00am - 5:00pm

Art on Fire

The hottest night of the year is back! Come to the Dixon’s South lawn for an unforgettable night of live music, great food and drinks from Memphis’ favorite restaurants, and the trademark roaring bonfire. All event proceeds benefit Dixon's free educational and outreach programs, which serve over 100,000 individuals annually. Buy a VIP ticket for the Hot Spot for exclusive food, craft cocktails, and early admission to the “Hot Off The Wall” art sale.

Dixon Gallery & Gardens | October 19, 7:00 - 11:00pm

The Mousetrap

Get in the mood for spooky season with “The Mousetrap.” Adapted from Agatha Christie’s classic short story, this genre-bending whodunit follows seven strangers stranded in a storm at Monkswell Manor. Tensions rise as quickly as the falling snow as it becomes apparent that a murderer is among them - and has unfinished business. See for yourself why this is the longest-running and most successful play in history.

Theatre Memphis | October 11 - 27