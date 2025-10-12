Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis October 12-18 October 12-18 - 1

Visual arts make their mark on Memphis this week, from cartoons to spooky novelties, metal restoration, and dozens of local painters, sculptors, and photographers in collective exhibitions. Find even more from around the Memphis arts scene on ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× 1 of 6 Expand Drawn of the Dead × 2 of 6 Expand ARTober × 3 of 6 Expand Monster Market × 4 of 6 Expand Hot Off the Wall Art Sale × 5 of 6 Expand Jazz Jam Session × 6 of 6 Expand Repair Days Prev Next

DRAWN of the Dead: A Mid-South Cartoonists Association Art Exhibition

Join the Mid-South Cartoonists Association at Germantown Community Theatre for “Drawn of the Dead,” now on view. The association has supported and uplifted local cartoonists in the Memphis area for four decades.

Germantown Community Theatre | On view Monday to Friday 10:00am - 4:00pm through November 10

ARTober ’25! at Gallery Ten Ninety-One

Members of Artists’ Link are exhibiting an outstanding collection of over three dozen original works across mediums, including paintings, woodcut prints, sunprints, sculptures, photographs, and digital collages.

WKNO Gallery 1091 | On view through November 5

Monster Market 2025 Pop-Up Shop

Organized by Lauren Rae Holtermann, aka Holtermonster, a selection of maker-sourced spooky wares, art, novelties, and free themed events welcome creative meetups, demonstrations, and more at The Medicine Factory.

The Medicine Factory | October 10 - 16

Hot Off the Wall Art Sale

The Dixon welcomes Hot Off the Wall Art Sale, open to the public during museum hours. View and purchase works of art by dozens of local and regional artists, and learn more about art and horticulture education.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | October 14 - 19, 10:00am - 5:00pm

Jazz Jam Session: Hosted by the Alex Upton Quartet

Experience a monthly, interactive music event hosted by the Alex Upton Quartet. Young up-and-coming musicians and local jazz veterans come together for spontaneous music making, sharing the stage as they tackle the expansive body of repertoire found within the jazz idiom.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | October 14, 7:30pm - 10:00pm

Repair Days 2025

The Metal Museum’s largest annual fundraiser invites the community to bring metal items to the Bluff this October to have them restored to their former glory. All proceeds raised during Repair Days help to support the Museum’s annual programming such as new exhibitions, the apprenticeship program, the M4 on tour, and Forging the Future after-school program.

Metal Museum | October 16-19, 11:00am - 5:00pm