Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Visit the latest master metalsmith's exhibit, see an unforgettable and dynamic jazz ensemble, celebrate the Bluff City, attend an all-day paint festival, and watch a gripping family drama unfold all this week. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

× Expand Rachelle Thiewes via Metal Museum

Master Metalsmith: Rachelle Thiewes - Hued

Experience the captivating world of Rachelle Thiewes' jewelry. Based in the Chihuahuan desert of West Texas, Thiewes' creations are designed to engage and challenge the wearer, making them active participants in a world of light, movement, sound, order, and chaos. Inspired by her surroundings in El Paso, her pieces reflect the desert landscape, the sun, and the vibrant Lowrider car culture.

Metal Museum | Oct 1 - Jan 28

× Expand Rudi E Scheidt School of Music

Big Band Jazz Concert

Enjoy a night filled with the vibrant sounds of Southern Comfort Jazz Orchestra and 901 Jazz. This dynamic ensemble features brass instruments, saxophones, a grooving rhythm section, and powerful vocalists, all coming together to deliver an unforgettable performance. Whether you're a dedicated jazz aficionado or simply love the genre, this concert promises a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in it all.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | October 3

× Expand Bluff City Fest

Bluff City Fest

Immerse yourself in the exciting energy of live performances and explore new talent at the Bluff City Fest. This festival boasts a spectrum of genres, showcasing top talent from the University of Memphis Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music. From rap to contemporary rock, pop to blues, jazz to classic rock, there's something for every music lover. Best of all, admission is free!

The Bluff | October 4

× Expand Paint Memphis

Paint Memphis 2023

Get ready for Paint Memphis' one-day paint festival in the Edge District! Experience live painting, groovy music, hands-on workshops, community classes, delicious food trucks, mesmerizing performances, and an exciting children's area.

The Ravine | October 7

× Expand The Actors Renaissance Theatre

Alpha Crying

Watch this gripping family drama unfold as Alpha's impulsive kiss sparks an uncomfortable confrontation involving her daughter, Cleo, and wayward mother, Joyce. "Alpha Crying" delves into the challenges faced by women dealing with mental illness and hidden scars of abuse, exploring how unforgiveness can lead to dire consequences. Parental discretion is advised.

Theatre Works on The Square | Through October 8