Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

November 9-15

Live music (and a live jazz recording!), DJ sets and drag shows take the stage this week across Memphis’ arts scene. Make plans for an energizing lineup of artistic expression at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Memphis Jazz Workshop Live Recording

Experience the energy, artistry, and creativity of Memphis Jazz Workshop musicians as they bring the spirit of jazz to life in this exclusive, one-night-only performance. Audience engagement will make the live recording even more dynamic and lively!

Crosstown Theater | November 9, 6:00 - 8:30pm

Her Star is On the Rise: New Works by Leanna Carey

New Works by Leanna Carey are now on exhibit in the Levy Gallery of the Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School. An esteemed oil painter and occasional muralist, Casey relocated from south Louisiana to Memphis in 2008, marking the start of her artistic journey. Her work, rooted in a spiritual and ever-evolving narrative, reflects the rich storytelling traditions of her Southern upbringing.

Buckman Performing Arts Center | On view through December 15

Happy Hour at the Brooks: YoBreezye

Shake off the week with YoBreezye, a multi-hyphenate creative, who has the perfect vibes to help wind down and dance away any stress from the week. Just like every Happy Hour, enjoy specialty cocktails and small plate specials.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | November 13, 6:00 - 8:00pm

Paper Moons: Art Exhibition & Drag Show

Step into Paper Moons, an evening of art and allure, beginning with artist Colleen Couch’s exhibition opening of “Late for the Sky,” a luminous collection of paper pulp paintings. Immediately following, the Paper Moons drag show will feature captivating performances hosted by Saint Mothi, Juicy Massacre, and Brinka Honeydew.

Off the Walls Arts | November 14

Orpheum Soiree

The Orpheum Soiree is revving up the DeLorean and heading Back to the Future for one unforgettable night! Enjoy specialty cocktails, local bites, an electrifying live auction, a silent disco, and more. Step out in your best futuristic glam and party with a purpose to support the Orpheum's year-round education and community programs.

Orpheum Theatre | November 14, 7:00 - 11:00pm