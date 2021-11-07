Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Make plans this week for experiences, exhibitions and performances across the community. From hands-on workshops to jazz, folk, and classical orchestra concerts, our local arts organizations are equipped to entertain, educate and inspire every age and artistic interest. Scroll for this week’s picks and look ahead to a jam-packed season of local talent at artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

× Expand Photo by Red Bardes / Courtesy ArtsMemphis

James and the Giant Peach

Experience this "masterpeach" at New Day Children's Theatre through November 14. Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach is now a musical for the whole family to enjoy and features a wickedly tuneful score by the Tony Award-nominated team of Pasek and Paul and a curiously quirky book by Timothy Allen McDonald.

New Day Children’s Theatre

November 5 - 14 | 7:00-9:00 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy Memphis Wind Symphony / ArtsMemphis

Memphis Wind Symphony: Veterans Day Tribute

Pack your lawn chairs and gather with friends and family at the outdoor Grove at GPAC for a free Veterans Day Tribute with Memphis Wind Symphony and its 65 members, who will perform all genres and styles of music.

The Grove at GPAC

November 10 | 6:00-8:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy Tennessee Shakespeare Company / ArtsMemphis

Ada and the Engine

Make plans for Tennessee Shakespeare Company's newest historical recreation, "Ada and the Engine," featuring Ada Lovelace, the fiery, brilliant woman who wrote the first computer program in 1830 (yes, 1830!). This new romantic, historical drama is written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Dan McCleary.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company

November 11 - 21

× Expand Photo by Chuck Thomas / Courtesy ArtsMemphis

The Toymaker's Apprentice

Gear up for the holidays by grabbing tickets to Playhouse on the Square's The Toymaker's Apprentice! Watch as Old Gideon searches for a new apprentice, giving each child a unique interview process and an equal chance in this sweet holiday show celebrating hard work, fair-mindedness, and the joy of artistry.

Playhouse on the Square

November 19 - December 22

× Expand Photo courtesy Nikii Richey / ArtsMemphis

A Come Apart by Nikii Richey

Visit this new exhibit in which local artist Nikii Richey creates unique sculptures made of fabric, thread, and wire that explore the inane quest for beauty and social acceptance, no matter how much damage and trauma lie beneath. Mark your calendar for the Artist’s Talk on November 20 at 2 p.m.

The Medicine Factory

Through November 28

For more opportunities to contribute to and experience the arts, visit artsmemphis.org.