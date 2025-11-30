Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis November 30 - December 6 November 23-29 - 1

This week, spread holiday cheer through the arts at seasonal exhibits, a community-wide Delight celebration, and more around Memphis. Plan your full week of local experiences at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Figure Drawing (Long Pose)

Depart from a busy holiday weekend with a peaceful figure drawing session at Memphis’ art museum. Facilitated by a local artist and featuring a live model, artists of all levels are invited to practice their skills. Participants may bring their own drawing supplies, but drawing boards, pencils, and pens are also available for free.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | November 30, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

BETTYE’S BIN: The Personal Archives of Stax Songwriter Bettye Crutcher

Now on display at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, see Bettye Crutcher’s handwritten lyrics, contracts, photographs, and deeply personal correspondence that shed new light on one of Stax Records’ most influential creative voices. Crutcher was the only female songwriter on staff, making history after co-writing the platinum-selling hit “Who’s Making Love” for Johnnie Taylor.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music | On view through February 22, 2026

Artists’ Link Holiday Show

Artists’ Link, a nonprofit group of over 150 visual artists founded in 1989, announces its annual Holiday Show at St. George’s Episcopal Church Art Gallery. This year’s show includes over three dozen works by local artists exhibiting a variety of media including oil, acrylic, and watercolor paintings, pastel drawings, digital paintings, woven and painted textiles, fused glass, photographs, and pottery.

St. George’s Episcopal Church | On view through December 29

Shell Pantry Days

Shell Pantry Days provides a means for Memphians to meet the needs of their neighbors, maximizing the Neighborhood Christian Centers’ mission to address the realities of economic disparities through food donations. All are invited to stock the stage with non-perishable, canned goods, household items, hygiene products, infant essentials, and more.

Overton Park Shell | December 4, 12:00pm - 6:00pm

Urban Art Commission Holiday Artist Mixer

Join fellow artists at Contemporary Arts Memphis to celebrate Urban Art Commission’s completed projects in 2025 over food by Chef Eli and Wiseacre beer! Don’t miss door prizes from arts partners, including a one-year membership to the Dixon and art supplies.

Contemporary Arts Memphis | December 5, 6:00 - 8:00 pm

Delight: Annual Holiday Celebration

Crosstown Arts invites the entire community to an annual Delight holiday celebration, an evening filled with festive activities, music, and community cheer inside of Crosstown Concourse. Free and open for all ages, Delight will welcome live music and a DJ, holiday crafts and face painters, a caricature artist, iceless skating rink, and even a visit from the Grinch.

Crosstown Concourse | December 5, 5:00pm - 8:00pm