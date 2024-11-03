Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis November 3-9

This week, dance after hours at an art museum, discover new songwriters and open mic talent, and get “intertwined” in a new photography exhibit. Explore creative experiences around the community and find even more at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Expand Sounds of Memphis - YOBREEZYE presented by Overton Park Shell Sounds of Memphis - YOBREEZYE presented by Overton Park Shell

Sounds of Memphis: YOBREEZYE presented by Overton Park Shell

YoBreezye, born as Bryan Roberson, is a multi-hyphenate creative raised in Memphis whose beats will amplify the Brooks Museum for an energized evening of dancing.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | November 7, 6:00 - 8:00pm

Expand Memphis Songwriters Series featuring Matt Isbell, Reggie Dewayne, and Gia Welch

Memphis Songwriters Series featuring Matt Isbell, Reggie Dewayne, and Gia Welch

Hosted by Memphis songwriter Mark Edgar Stuart, this week’s musical guests take listeners on a journey behind their music through personal anecdotes that lift the veil on Memphis’ longstanding songwriting tradition. Music fans ages 16+ of all genres will enjoy this unique Memphis music experience.

Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education | November 7, 7:00 - 9:45pm

Expand The Shed! Open mic at Southwest Tennessee Community College

The Shed! Open mic presented by Stax Music Academy

Join Stax Music Academy's youth open mic event series, which provides a dynamic stage for youth—​​ from local instrumentalists, singers, poets, and rappers— to share artistic expression, weaving a tapestry of creativity and community connection.

Southwest Tennessee Community College - Union Ave. Campus | November 8, 5:30 - 8:00pm

Expand MadameFraankie - Intertwine

MadameFraankie: Intertwine

MadameFraankie, a Memphis-based photographer, explores narrative preservation within the Black experience through the camera lens. Now on display at Christian Brothers University, Intertwine presents new mixed-media works that invite the creative lineage of MadameFraankie’s family into their photographic practice.

Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery - Christian Brothers University | October 28 - December 13

Expand Valerie June

Valerie June

Born and raised in West Tennessee, Valerie June is an artist steeped in the deep, musical culture which surrounded her, but June is also a woman who wears many artistic hats, including musician, singer, songwriter, poet, illustrator, actor, and author. Hear her “gorgeous blend of astral folk and meditative R&B,” according to Rolling Stone, live at GPAC.

Germantown Performing Arts Center | November 9, 8:00 - 9:30pm