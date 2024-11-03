Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, experience evolution, innovation, and fresh interpretations - or revisit classic standards.

This week, dance after hours at an art museum, discover new songwriters and open mic talent, and get “intertwined” in a new photography exhibit. Explore creative experiences around the community and find even more at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Sounds of Memphis: YOBREEZYE presented by Overton Park Shell

YoBreezye, born as Bryan Roberson, is a multi-hyphenate creative raised in Memphis whose beats will amplify the Brooks Museum for an energized evening of dancing.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | November 7, 6:00 - 8:00pm

Memphis Songwriters Series featuring Matt Isbell, Reggie Dewayne, and Gia Welch

Hosted by Memphis songwriter Mark Edgar Stuart, this week’s musical guests take listeners on a journey behind their music through personal anecdotes that lift the veil on Memphis’ longstanding songwriting tradition. Music fans ages 16+ of all genres will enjoy this unique Memphis music experience.

Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education | November 7, 7:00 - 9:45pm

The Shed! Open mic presented by Stax Music Academy

Join Stax Music Academy's youth open mic event series, which provides a dynamic stage for youth—​​ from local instrumentalists, singers, poets, and rappers— to share artistic expression, weaving a tapestry of creativity and community connection. 

Southwest Tennessee Community College - Union Ave. Campus | November 8, 5:30 - 8:00pm

MadameFraankie: Intertwine

MadameFraankie, a Memphis-based photographer, explores narrative preservation within the Black experience through the camera lens. Now on display at Christian Brothers University, Intertwine presents new mixed-media works that invite the creative lineage of MadameFraankie’s family into their photographic practice. 

Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery - Christian Brothers University | October 28 - December 13

Valerie June

Born and raised in West Tennessee, Valerie June is an artist steeped in the deep, musical culture which surrounded her, but June is also a woman who wears many artistic hats, including musician, singer, songwriter, poet, illustrator, actor, and author. Hear her “gorgeous blend of astral folk and meditative R&B,” according to Rolling Stone, live at GPAC.

Germantown Performing Arts Center | November 9, 8:00 - 9:30pm