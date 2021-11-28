Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Save the date and grab your tickets for holiday experiences, exhibitions and performances all over our city, where our arts organizations are equipped to entertain, educate and inspire every age and artistic interest. Scroll for this week’s selections and look ahead to a jam-packed season of local talent at artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

× Expand Image courtesy ArtsMemphis

Searching for stylish finds to spice up your home this holiday season? You may find some at the Art by Design Pop-Up Market. ArtsMemphis has curated a selection of home goods and products from local designers. Each item will be marked down by at least 50%, and all proceeds will support ArtsMemphis’ 2021 recovery efforts for our city’s local artists and arts organizations.

ArtsMemphis

December 3-4

× Expand Image by Tillman Bunch Photography / courtesy ArtsMemphis

Travel into the world of The Nutcracker and enjoy a beautiful production with handmade costumes and lively choreography. You can enjoy the impressive classical training and acting skills of the youth cast of The Children's Ballet Theater as you follow Clara in her dreams of the Lands of Snow and Sweets.

The Cannon Center

December 5

× Expand Image courtesy Downtown Memphis / ArtsMemphis

Head down to Court Square in Downtown Memphis for a special Arts Week edition of the weekly Food Truck round-up! Taste a lively variety of food trucks from dim sum to barbecue, and enjoy special live performances from arts organizations in honor of the second-annual Arts Week.

Court Square

December 9

× Expand caroling 2021 Image courtesy Opera Memphis / ArtsMemphis

Drive by the Clark Opera Memphis Center for fun holiday solos and festive carols from a quartet of artists in traditional Victorian dress. This is a free event, so you can listen in the comfort of your car as you enter the parking lot—twice if you’d like!

Opera Memphis

December 11 - 12

× Expand Image courtesy Young Actors Guild / ArtsMemphis

Follow the yellow brick road over to the Buckman Performing Arts Center for The Young Actors Guild's production of The Wiz. Enjoy this super soul music retelling of the "Wonderful Wizard of Oz" with two showings—one at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Young Actors Guild

December 11

× Expand Image courtesy Metal Museum / ArtsMemphis

Choose from a variety of bookend patterns or create your own in this upcoming metal-making class. This introductory class will expose students to two-part mold making, green sand mold making, and basic finishing techniques.