Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, embark on an unforgettable journey to Pompeii or Neverland, and get in the holiday spirit on stage or through your shopping. Discover arts experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Peter Pan

This family-friendly production embraces the child in us all! The high-flying musical has been thrilling theaters for almost seven decades and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation. Enjoy the magic of Peter Pan at the Orpheum to kick off Thanksgiving week.

Orpheum Theatre | November 26 - December 1

Who’s Holiday!

Enjoy an endearing adults-only comedy at The Circuit Playhouse in the Memphian Room, where Cindy Lou Who recounts the unexpected impact on her life since meeting The Grinch on that fateful Christmas Eve.

The Circuit Playhouse | November 22 - December 22

All Aboard: The Railroad in American Art, 1840 - 1955

Now on view at The Dixon, this exhibition examines the often-symbiotic relationship between American painters and the passenger and freight trains that populated cities, towns, and countrysides across the nation. As seen through the eyes of some of our country’s most consequential artists, All Aboard traces the evolution of trains from the “devillish iron horse” to an industrial powerhouse and, ultimately, a pageant of metaphor and nostalgia.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | Now - January 26, 2025

Memphis Arts Collective Holiday Market

Over 30 Memphis artists will showcase their artwork in pottery, glass, jewelry, metal, fabric/fiber, mixed media, and photography. Shop local and don’t miss the silent auction benefitting Miracle League of Memphis.

Gattas Plaza | November 22 - December 24

POMPEII: The Exhibition

Now on display at Graceland Exhibition Center, POMPEII takes you on an unforgettable journey to 79 A.D.! View over 150 artifacts, including body casts, that tell the story of a city frozen in time by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

Graceland Exhibition Center | Now - April 13, 2025